Governor Abbott Statement On $81 Billion Disaster Aid Measure
Governor Greg Abbott today released the following statement regarding the proposed $81 billion disaster aid measure:
"Today's vote is a step in the right direction, but more needs to be done to ensure the funds Congress provides address the critical needs Texans are enduring from the largest natural disaster in our state’s history. We look forward to working with the Senate to improve the disaster funding to ensure it addresses the acute needs of Texans."