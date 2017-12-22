Governor Abbott Pardons Marvin Thompson

TO ALL TO WHOM THESE PRESENTS SHALL COME:

WHEREAS, Marvin Eugene Thompson, D.O.B. February 25, 1960, was sentenced in the County Court at Law No. 2 in Dallas County on June 25, 1981, to one day in jail for the offense of Theft by Check Over $20 and Under $200, Cause No. MA8044799; and

WHEREAS, the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles has recommended a Full Pardon and Restoration of Full Civil Rights of Citizenship;

NOW, THEREFORE, I, GREG ABBOTT, Governor of the State of Texas, by virtue of the authority vested in me under the Constitution and laws of this State, and acting upon the recommendation of the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles, do hereby grant unto the said:

MARVIN EUGENE THOMPSON

A FULL PARDON AND RESTORATION OF FULL CIVIL RIGHTS OF CITIZENSHIP THAT MAY HAVE HERETOFORE BEEN LOST AS A RESULT OF HIS CONVICTION OF THE OFFENSE ABOVE SET OUT IN A COURT IN CAUSE NO. MA8044799, IN DALLAS COUNTY, TEXAS.

I HEREBY DIRECT that a copy of this proclamation be filed in the office of the Secretary of State.

IN TESTIMONY WHEREOF, I have hereunto signed my name and have officially caused the Seal of State to be affixed hereon, this the 22nd day of December, 2017.

GREG ABBOTT

Governor

View a PDF of the Proclamation