Governor Abbott Orders Texas Rangers Investigation Into Troubling Allegations At Karolyi Ranch

Governor Greg Abbott today requested that the Texas Rangers launch an investigation into the recent and shocking allegations of sexual assault of athletes at the Karolyi Ranch in Walker County. Karolyi Ranch previously served as the National Training Center for U.S.A. Gymnastics. In the last few weeks and months, multiple athletes have come forward with allegations of sexual abuse while training at the facility.

"The public statements made by athletes who previously trained at the Karolyi Ranch are gut-wrenching," writes Governor Abbott. "Those athletes, as well as all Texans, deserve to know that no stone is left unturned to ensure that the allegations are thoroughly vetted and the perpetrators and enablers of any such misconduct are brought to justice. The people of Texas demand, and the victims deserve, nothing less."

In his letter, Governor Abbott commends the Walker County Sheriff’s Office for its diligence in their ongoing investigation. He stated that because criminal action has been implicated across multiple jurisdictions and states, it is essential that the Texas Rangers work with the Walker County Sheriff Office to comprehensively investigate all potential criminal conduct.

Read Governor Abbott’s full letter calling for an investigation by the Texas Rangers.