Governor Abbott Names Andrew Oldham General Counsel

Governor Greg Abbott today named Andrew Oldham as General Counsel to the Governor following the appointment of Jimmy Blacklock to the Texas Supreme Court. Oldham previously served as Deputy Solicitor General in the Texas Attorney General's office and most recently served as Deputy General Counsel in the Governor’s office.



"Andy is a brilliant mind with a strong legal background, having served as Legal Counsel at the U.S. Department of Justice and as a law clerk to Justice Samuel A. Alito, Jr. on the United States Supreme Court," said Governor Abbott. “Not only does his background reflect his robust understanding of the Constitution and the rule of law, but Andy has proven himself as a dedicated public servant and a trusted legal advisor in the General Counsel’s office. I want to thank Andy for his commitment to the State of Texas, and I look forward to continuing to work closely with him in his new role."

Andrew Oldham currently serves as Acting General Counsel to Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

Mr. Oldham previously served as then-Attorney General Abbott’s Deputy Solicitor General, where he represented Texas in federal courts across the country, including twice before the United States Supreme Court. Before working for the State of Texas, Mr. Oldham was an attorney at Kellogg, Huber, Hansen, Todd, Evans & Figel (now Kellogg, Hansen, Todd, Figel & Frederick) in Washington, D.C. His practice focused on appellate litigation in federal courts of appeals throughout the country.

Before entering private practice, Mr. Oldham served as a law clerk to Justice Samuel A. Alito, Jr., at the United States Supreme Court and to Judge David B. Sentelle on the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia. He also worked as an attorney-adviser in the Office of Legal Counsel at the U.S. Department of Justice from 2006 to 2008.

Mr. Oldham earned a B.A. from the University of Virginia with highest honors, an M. Phil., first class (with distinction), from Cambridge University, and a J.D. from Harvard Law School magna cum laude. He earned numerous academic scholarships and honors, including the Truman Scholarship, the Jefferson Scholarship, the Temple Bar Scholarship, the T.J. Duane Award, and Phi Beta Kappa.