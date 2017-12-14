Governor Abbott Meets With Texas Military Leaders Following 2017 Texas Military Summit

Governor Greg Abbott today met with commanders of U.S. military installations in Texas following the Texas Military Summit hosted by the Texas Military Preparedness Commission (TMPC). During the meeting, the Governor shared his strong and unwavering commitment to enhance and protect the 15 major military installations in Texas and their surrounding defense communities. The Governor also expressed his gratitude for the commanders’ leadership and service to the state and the nation.



"It is one of my top priorities as Governor to make sure we are doing everything possible to support the mission of the military as well as our men and women in uniform and the communities they serve," said Governor Abbott. "Today’s discussions are a critical component of the state’s forward-thinking and aggressive approach to ensure that our military installations continue to add unmatched value. I thank all of our military and community leaders for participating, and I will continue to make sure they receive our full support."



TMPC’s Texas Military Summit is being held for the second time under Governor Abbott. The event brings together defense community members, military installation commanders and local elected officials to discuss ways that communities can support their local installations. This event also serves to share best practices and projects with other communities to increase public-private partnerships and bring in new missions and jobs to communities.



Critical for the defense of the nation, the 15 major military installations in Texas add $136.6 billion to the state’s economy and support, directly and indirectly, more than 800,000 jobs in communities across Texas.



The TMPC is part of the Governor’s Office and advises the Governor and the Legislature on defense and military issues and ways to strengthen the position of Texas military installations in preparation for a potential BRAC and other defense-related issues. The commission is composed of 13 members serving 6-year staggered terms, typically representing an installation in their community.