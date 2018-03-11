Governor Abbott Meets With Taoiseach Prime Minister of Ireland Leo Varadkar

Governor Greg Abbott today hosted Taoiseach (Prime Minister of Ireland) Leo Varadkar at the Texas Governor's Mansion to discuss the growing relations between Texas and Ireland. During their meeting, the two leaders discussed strengthening economic ties between Texas and Ireland, and the importance of the growing healthcare industry and the technology sector for the two economies. Austin is the first U.S. city the Prime Minister has visited since taking office. A readout of the meeting can be found below.

Governor Abbott thanked Prime Minister Leo Varadkar for visiting Austin and making Texas the first stop on his visit to the United States. The two leaders discussed expanding the economic relationship between Texas and Ireland, and especially the potential for Ireland’s growing tech industry presence in the state. They also spoke on continuing to support the growth of the healthcare industry and its significant impact on their respective economies. The meeting concluded with continued discussion regarding the opportunity to increase liquefied natural gas exports from Texas to Ireland.

Texas currently ranks 16th in the U.S. for exports to Ireland, totaling $172.2 million, with technology being one of the primary commodities. Texas also ranks 6th in the country for imports from Ireland, totaling over $2 billion.

Texas is the Prime Minister’s first stop on a multi-state trip to the United States that will conclude with him traveling to Washington D.C. to meet with President Trump and Vice President Pence.