Governor Abbott Meets With Administrator Of The Small Business Administration Linda McMahon

Governor Greg Abbott today met with U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Administrator Linda McMahon in Austin, Texas. Governor Abbott and Administrator McMahon discussed the important role small businesses play in Texas, and how instrumental the Small Businesses Administration has been in helping businesses recover and reopen after Hurricane Harvey.

Governor Abbott thanked Administrator McMahon for the SBA's work to assist Texas small business owners affected by Hurricane Harvey. Governor Abbott also expressed his gratitude for the SBA closely monitoring the storm as it made landfall, so that their staff could be quickly mobilized and prepared for the needs of the victims. The two also discussed the great importance of the SBA loans that continue to be accessed by so many Texans in need. In addition to Harvey recovery, the Governor conveyed his commitment to keeping Texas' economy booming by supporting small businesses, and especially the importance of investing in workforce development to meet the needs of future employers.

A total of 41,412 SBA low interest disaster loans have been granted for Texans impacted by Harvey. This amounts to over $3 billion approved through the SBA to help these small business owners and homeowners fully recover. Both Governor Abbott and Administrator McMahon pledged to continue working closely to help small businesses across Texas get back to full strength.