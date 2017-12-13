Governor Abbott Asks Texas Rangers To Investigate Reports Of Misconduct At The Texas Juvenile Justice Department

Governor Greg Abbott today sent a letter to Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Director Steven McCraw requesting the Texas Rangers open an investigation into reports of sexual misconduct and inappropriate relationships by state employees at the Texas Juvenile Justice Department (TJJD). In the letter, the Governor called the allegations reprehensible and said that additional action is needed to guarantee the protection of the youth in the care and custody of the state of Texas.



“Recent reports of sexual misconduct and inappropriate relationships by state employees at the Texas Juvenile Justice Department are reprehensible and necessitate an appropriate response,” said Governor Abbott. “Action is needed to guarantee the protection of the youth in the care and custody of the State of Texas. I am requesting that our esteemed Texas Rangers immediately open a detailed investigation to determine the extent of the alleged misconduct at TJJD.”



Governor Abbott also sent a letter to newly-named TJJD Executive Director Camille Cain urging her to work with his office to ensure that the youth in the state’s care and custody are protected, and carry out the agency’s mission to transform young lives and create safer communities.

