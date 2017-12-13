Governor Abbott Announces $20 Million In Grants To Texas Military Installations

Governor Greg Abbott today announced a new round of grants totaling $20 million from the Texas Military Preparedness Commission’s (TMPC) Economic Adjustment Assistance Grant (DEAAG) program to various military installations in Texas. This program assists defense communities that may be positively or negatively impacted by a future Base Realignment and Closure (BRAC) round. The grant money will be invested in infrastructure projects and other initiatives to increase the military value of installations in Texas, thereby strengthening them from a future BRAC round on our state’s installations.



"The strength of our military communities in Texas is unparalleled in part because of state support like the DEAAG program,” said Governor Abbott. “Not only are the 15 major military installations in Texas critical for the defense of our nation, they also add $136.6 billion to the state’s economy and support, directly and indirectly, more than 800,000 jobs in communities across this great state. That is why I will continue to work with the Texas Legislature and TMPC to ensure that our military installations continue to add unmatched value.”



The following entities will receive FY2018-2019 DEAAG disbursements:

Bell County - $3.1 million, Army Airfield security improvements

City of Corpus Christi – $3.3 million, Corpus Christi Army Depot security repairs and upgrades

City of Corpus Christi - $2.7 million, water infrastructure improvements at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi

Tom Green County - $4.5 million, infrastructure for mission expansion at Goodfellow Air Force Base

City of Kingsville - $144,000, purchase of property to prevent encroachment around Naval Air Station Kingsville

City of Abilene - $282,000, improvements to Dyess Air Force Base security upgrade

Port San Antonio - $5 million, Airfield Operations upgrades and improvements

City of Wichita Falls - $900,000, improvements to Sheppard Air Force Base security upgrade [partial funding]



The Governor previously announced over $30 million in grants last biennium awarded by TMPC.



The TMPC is part of the Governor’s Office and advises the Governor and the Legislature on defense and military issues and ways to strengthen the position of Texas military installations in preparation for a potential BRAC and other defense-related issues. The commission is composed of 13 members serving 6-year staggered terms, typically representing an installation in their community.