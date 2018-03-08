First Lady Cecilia Abbott Meets With Local Officials And Business Leaders In The Rio Grande Valley

Texas First Lady Cecilia Abbott today visited the Rio Grande Valley where she made stops in Harlingen and Raymondville to speak with local elected officials and business leaders. First Lady Cecilia Abbott keynoted the annual Mayor's Prayer breakfast in Harlingen, where she joined Mayor Christopher Boswell, Senator Eddie Lucio, Jr., and hundreds of local community members for the 7th annual Mayor's Prayer Breakfast.

“As Texans, we really are one family, and God calls on us to care for each other,” the First Lady said. “Texans faced many challenges in 2017, and our strength was tested by Harvey and others. That is why we need the strength of our family in Christ even more, and not just in the pews at church, but in our everyday lives. Here in Harlingen, you are doing just that.”

The Mayor's Prayer Breakfast began in 2012 with the goal of providing opportunities for Harlingen's citizens of all ethnicities and faith traditions to be uplifted in spirit and united in prayer.

Following the annual Mayor's Prayer Breakfast, the First Lady then traveled to Raymondville to address the chamber of commerce's Women's Entreprenuerial Conference.

“Texas continues to climb the economic ladder, and women are leading the way,” said Abbott. “Texas leads the nation for jobs created by Hispanic women business owners and jobs created by businesses owned by Hispanic women, and we are working to implement policies and promote initiatives that will continue to ensure that Texas remains the model for doing business.”

The Raymondville Chamber of Commerce's Helping Empower Entrepreneurial Ladies to Succeed Conference was attended by local businesswomen and entrepreneurs. The conference connects current or aspiring women business owners with the resources to help them start or grow their businesses.