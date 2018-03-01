Read Across America Day is March 2

Tomorrow is Read Across America Day! This is a day celebrated each year on the birthday of Dr. Seuss and observed through ceremonies, special events and celebrations emphasizing the joys and importance of reading. If you need a little extra motivation, here is the official Read Across America Poem, by Anita Merina:

You're never too old, too wacky, too wild,

To pick up a book and read with a child.

You're never too busy, too cool, or too hot,

To pick up a book and share what you've got. In schools and communities,

Let's gather around,

Let's pick up a book,

Let's pass it around. There are kids all around you,

Kids who will need

Someone to hug,

Someone to read. Come join us March 2nd

Your own special way

And make this America's

Read to Kids Day.

As a former teacher and principal, I know that a good education starts by sharing with young Texans the joys of reading. Through sharing books with them and focusing on the importance of reading, we are equipping our schoolchildren with the tools necessary to build the strongest possible foundation for their education, and for the future of Texas.

I have heard from many schools across Texas that will be participating tomorrow, and I hope all Texans will join in on the fun by grabbing your favorite book and sharing it with someone else. Happy reading!