Animation & Game Liaison (Marketing Specialist III)

Military Occupational Specialist codes that may be applicable to this position: 46, 46Q, 46R, 46Z, 46A, 46X, MC, 165X, 340, PA, 03, 019, INF, 4341, 4302, 43, 4305, 3N0X0, 35PX, 3N, 35

GENERAL DESCRIPTION:

This position works at the Texas Film Commission (TFC) within the Office of the Governor’s (OOG) Economic Development and Tourism Office (EDT). Develops and implements plans to improve the climate for growing animation, video game and visual effects business (A, VG &VFX) in Texas. Provides the OOG with specialized knowledge on the A, VG & VFX industries. Provides information and guidance regarding the Texas Moving Image Industry Incentive Program (TMIIIP) and other TFC initiatives. Coordinates special projects. Works under general supervision with moderate latitude for the use of initiative and independent judgment.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES:

Develops and implements marketing and other strategic plans to increase Texas’ market share in the animation, video gaming and visual effects production industries.

Manages outreach and information used to analyze the economic impact of each industry.

Coordinates TFC participation and markets Texas as a production center at film and game industry festivals, tradeshows, and marketing events.

Provides specialized knowledge to agency staff on the A, VG & VFX industries.

Provides information on the TMIIIP to potential program applicants, program participants, industry stakeholders, legislators, agency staff, and the general public.

Maintains data for the TFC on Texas educational institutions offering curriculum in Film, Television, Video Game & Animation related studies.

Coordinates and advises in all aspects of video gaming and animation production in Texas, including financial incentives, community development, and troubleshooting regulatory or industry challenges.

Connects A, VG & VFX industry teams with support organizations, regional entities, and post-secondary education programs that provide workforce to the pipeline.

Performs research projects specific to workforce training programs. Identifies industry needs in workforce skill development and collaborates with internal and external entities to develop training programs.

Collects, compiles and manages production information from Texas A, VG & VFX industries and develops methodologies for reporting this spending activity and its economic impact.

Establishes internal and external working relationships to facilitate TFC special programs.

Develops A, VG & VFX related web content for the Commission and marketing materials.

Drafts briefing documents for OOG staff, as requested.

Remains well-informed of division and OOG initiatives, operations, new releases, web content, programs, statewide trends, OOG policies and procedures.

Demonstrates subject matter expertise, professional confidence and clarity when representing the office.

Maintains regular attendance and works extended hours, as needed.

Performs all other related duties as assigned.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

Graduation from an accredited four-year college or university with a degree in marketing, business, communication, public relations, film or video game production, or a related discipline. Must possess three (3) years of marketing, research, technical writing and/or direct related experience in the animation/video game industry. Additional education may be substituted for experience on a year for year basis. Candidate must clearly demonstrate proficiency and knowledge of proper research techniques and resources, project management, English grammar, punctuation, spelling, language use, and standards of business writing. Demonstrate proficient use of multiple video game platforms such as PC, PlayStation, Wii U/Nintendo Switch or Xbox, automated information tracking systems and advanced used of Microsoft Office Suite products, including Word, Access, Excel and PowerPoint.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND ABILITIES REQUIREMENTS:

Thorough knowledge of animation and video gaming production industries.

Working knowledge of automated information tracking systems.

Knowledge of current marketing practices.

Knowledge of personal computers and software applications.

Knowledge of the principles and practices of public administration and management.

Knowledge of local, state, and federal laws and regulations relevant to program areas.

Skill in video game play of multiple platforms, including PC, PlayStation, Wii U/Nintendo Switch and Xbox.

Skill in verbal and written communications.

Skill in public speaking and making presentations to a variety of audiences.

Skill in planning and coordinating.

Skill in writing and compiling plans and reports.

Ability to develop marketing strategies.

Ability to identify problems, evaluates alternatives, and implement effective solutions.

Ability to establish goals and objectives, to devise solutions to program administrative problems.

Ability to exercise initiative and creativity.

Ability to maintain effective working relationships within and outside the agency.

Ability to exercise discretion and sound judgment in making critical decisions.

Ability to maintain confidentiality.

Ability to develop and evaluate program policies.

Ability to travel up to approximately 25%, (i.e., weekly-monthly) under normal conditions for long distances.

Registration, Certification or Licensure: Valid Texas driver’s license.

Physical Requirements and/or Working Conditions: This classification functions in a standard office environment. Ability to move up to 35 lbs. Ability to drive as needed. Will need to occasionally move about the office to access file cabinets, office machinery, etc. Must be able to communicate and exchange accurate information via phone, computer and in person. Must be able to observe and/or identify animation and visual effects on a monitor. Must have stamina to work a regular 8-hour work day and to work extended hours as needed. Must be able to work hours during a legislative session that include holidays and as needed.