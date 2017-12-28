Texas Film Commission Director (Director III)

Job #: 2018-40

TWC Job #: 3538480

3538480 Opening Date: 12/28/2017

12/28/2017 Travel Required: 30%

30% {phrase:job_salary}: $8,335.00 - $10,000.00/mo

$8,335.00 - $10,000.00/mo Position Location: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Group Step: B28

B28 Class: 1622

Military Occupational Specialist codes that may be applicable to this position: 00B, 01, 10C0, 30C0, 40C0, 90G0, 97E0

Ommission of data on the state application is grounds for disqualification of the application.

GENERAL DESCRIPTION

The Director manages Texas Film Commission (TFC) programs within the Office of the Governor’s Economic Development and Tourism (EDT) Office. Promotes the development of the film, television, and multimedia industries in Texas by informing members of those industries and the public of the resources available for film, television, and multimedia production. Performs planning, development and marketing work to support and increase film, television and multimedia production industry growth in Texas. Oversees operation of the Texas Film Commission, including budget, the Moving Image Industry Incentive Program, and personnel issues. Works with production companies, property owners, labor unions, trade associations, regional film commissions, and public and private entities to promote Texas’ locations, workforce and service industries. Works under minimal supervision, with extensive latitude for the use of initiative and independent judgment.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES:

Effectively plans, directs and coordinates Texas Film Commission programs, activities and staff.

Develops and implements programs to market Texas locations, workforce and support services to the film, television, and multimedia industries.

Oversees implementation of Texas’ moving image incentive program; makes recommendations on funding, rules, implementation and revisions.

Researches and recommends locations for specific film projects. Works with filmmakers from initial inquiry until conclusion of production; troubleshoots as needed.

Works with other divisions of the Office of the Governor on industry-related legislative issues.

Represents Texas’ film industry to the press and at marketing events, conferences and festivals.

Oversees Film Commission budget and performance goals; monitors effectiveness of current levels and makes recommendations for revisions.

Frequently makes presentations to industry and civic groups about TFC and the economic importance of Texas’ film industry.

Drafts briefing documents for OOG staff, as requested.

Remains well-informed of division and OOG initiatives, operations, new releases, web content, programs, statewide trends, OOG policies and procedures.

Demonstrates subject matter expertise, professional confidence and clarity when representing the office.

Maintains regular attendance and works extended hours as needed.

Performs all other duties as assigned.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

Graduation from an accredited four-year college or university with a degree in business, finance, radio-television-film, or related field plus five (5) years of experience in a program relevant to assignment. Experience and education may be substituted for one another on a year-for-year basis. Experience in the Texas film, television or video game industry preferred. Must have three (3) years of managerial experience.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND ABILITIES REQUIREMENTS:

Extensive knowledge of Texas’ film, television and multimedia development industries, geography, and demographics.

Thorough knowledge of local, state, and federal laws and regulations relevant to program areas, and of the principles and practices of business administration and management.

Extensive knowledge of national and statewide contacts in production companies and studios, technical crews, labor unions, trade associations and industry suppliers.

Working knowledge of budget processes which includes developing and monitoring program budgets.

Considerable knowledge of the legislative process which includes analysis and interpretation of legislation.

Knowledge of film financial incentive programs.

Skill in marketing.

Skill in public relations.

Skill in negotiation.

Skill in developing and making presentations.

Ability to coordinate, direct and organize program activities.

Ability to identify problems, evaluate alternatives, and implement effective solutions.

Ability to maintain effective working relationships within and outside the agency.

Ability to communicate effectively to convey complex ideas and concepts.

Ability to exercise initiative and creativity.

Ability to exercise discretion and sound judgment in making critical decisions.

Ability to travel approximately 30%, (i.e., weekly-monthly) under normal conditions for long distances.

Registration, Certification or Licensure: Valid Texas Driver’s License.

Physical Requirements and/or Working Conditions: This classification functions in a standard office environment. Ability to move up to 35 lbs. Ability to drive and travel as needed. Will need to move about the office to access file cabinets, office machinery, set up conference rooms for meetings, etc. Must be able to communicate and exchange accurate information via phone, computer and in person. Must be able to observe and evaluate data in a variety of formats, including hard copy, electronic and media formats. Must have stamina to work a regular 8-hour work day and to work extended hours as needed. Must be able to work hours during a legislative session that include holidays and as needed.