Texas Classics Trail

From the Southfork Ranch of the TV series Dallas to the vast countryside of Marfa in Giant, the Lone Star State has been memorialized in distinguished film projects for decades. The history of these productions displays the wide range and diversity of locations within the state, as well as the dedication of Texas talent and crew to projects that are remembered well after their release.

So take a trip down memory lane with the Texas Classics Film Trail, highlighting 25 filming destinations from some of our most iconic projects. Enjoy and experience the Texas film history from across the Lone Star State - you just might find something that's been in front of you the whole time!

Films Featured

The Alamo (1960), Benji (1974), Bonnie and Clyde (1967), Dallas (TV Series, 1978-1991), Fandango (1985), Friday Night Lights (2004), Friday Night Lights (TV Series, 2006-2011), The Getaway (1972), Giant (1956), Hope Floats (1998), The Last Picture Show (1971), Leap of Faith (1992), Logan's Run (1976), Lonesome Dove (TV Mini-Series, 1989), Miss Congeniality (2000), Office Space (1999), Paris, Texas (1984), A Perfect World (1993), Places in the Heart (1984), Robocop (1987), Rushmore (1998), Selena (1997), Tender Mercies (1983), Terms of Endearment (1983), Texas Chain Saw Massacre (1974), Urban Cowboy (1980)

Locations Featured

Archer City, Austin, Bastrop, Corpus Christi, Dallas, Fort Stockton, Fort Worth, Houston, Huntsville, Marfa, McKinney, Odessa, Parker, Pilot Point, Plainview, San Antonio, San Elizario, San Marcos, Seven Points, Smithville, Waxahachie

Austin, Texas (Travis County)

Peter (Ron Livingston) comes into the fictional chain restaurant "Chotskie's" to invite the waitress Joanna (Jennifer Aniston) to join him next door at another chain restaurant, "Flingers." Here's where they bond over Kung Fu and bad management. Other than the color scheme, the interiors of both restaurants look exactly the same. And they should: for filming, the crew of Office Space used the same location for the two restaurants, decorating one half of the same restaurant in red, the other half in green.

Brennan's of Houston | TERMS OF ENDEARMENT (1983)

Houston, Texas (Harris County)

Brennan's is the site of one of Terms of Endearment's great comic scenes. After pursuing her for years, Garrett Breedlove (Jack Nicholson) finally convinces Aurora Greenway (Shirley MacLaine) to let him take her to lunch at Brennan's. A very prickly date ensues, followed by a famous - and even more outrageous - drive down the beach.

Broadway Brew Coffeehouse | LEAP OF FAITH (1992)

Plainview, Texas (Hale County)

The Quick Lunch Diner (now Broadway Brew) serves as the workplace of Marva (Lolita Davidovich), who catches the eye of Jonas (Steve Martin). Marva isn't fooled by Jonas's romantic efforts and warns him not to give false hope to her little brother, Boyd (Lukas Haas) who is unable to walk due to a car accident. Later in the film, Boyd upstages Jonas and drops his crutches and walks, unassisted.

Cedar Creek Brewery | TENDER MERCIES (1983)

Seven Points, Texas (Henderson County)

Cedar Creek Plowboys Club is featured as the film's bar and dance saloon. The saloon is featured many times as the place where Mac Sledge (Robert Duvall) often performs after being hired by Rosa Lee (Tess Harper). One of the film's memorable moments includes Mac performing "If You'll Hold the Ladder (I'll Climb to the Top)."

Dairy Queen on Burnet Road | FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS (TV SERIES, 2006-2011)

Austin, Texas (Travis County)

The Alamo Freeze was featured in Friday Night Lights as the workplace of Matt Saracen (Zach Gilford) and later "Smash" Williams (Gaius Charles). One of the location’s most iconic scenes took place during the Season 5 finale, in which Matt Saracen (Zach Gilford) proposed to Julie Taylor (Aimee Teegarden) outside of the restaurant.

Dallas City Hall | ROBOCOP (1987)

Dallas, Texas (Dallas County)

Dallas City Hall was used as the exterior for the fictional Omni Consumer Productions (OCP) Headquarters. To make the building appear taller, the filmmakers used a "matte painting," a pre-digital era optical visual effect technique in which a backdrop or non-live action element is painted on glass or other medium, photographed and then layered on to the live action footage during post-production to change the appearance of a building or landscape.

Houston, Texas (Harris County)

The unlikely friendship between Max Fischer (Jason Schwartzman) and Herman Blume (Bill Murray) is restored here, when Max gives Herman a meaningful gift. "Max's father's barbershop," actually Doug's Barber Shop, is decorated much as it is in the film, and welcomes customers seven days a week.

Later in the film, Max works as an apprentice at the barber shop. One day, Dirk Calloway (Mason Gamble) stops by the shop and apologizes to Max, handing him a Christmas present that renews their friendship.

McKinney, Texas (Collin County)

This grand home was not so beautiful in the 1974 film. It was used as the abandoned and "haunted" house; the hideout for the lovable stray dog Benji.

Executive Inn Hotel | PARIS, TEXAS (1984)

Fort Stockton, Texas (Pecos County)

In his travels across Texas, one of the stops made by Travis (Harry Dean Stanton) is at the El Rancho Motel, where he shaves his beard and changes into new clothes after fleeing from his brother, Walt (Dean Stockwell).

Fort Worth Water Gardens | LOGAN'S RUN (1976)

Fort Worth, Texas (Tarrant County)

The Fort Worth Water Gardens are shown as a part of the world outside the post-apocalyptic, dystopian society that is the only domain Logan (Michael York) and Jessica (Jenny Agutter) have ever known. Here, they encounter an old man (Peter Ustinov), the first elderly person either of them has ever seen.

Hotel Paisano | GIANT (1956)

Marfa, Texas (Presidio County)

Though the Hotel Paisano doesn't appear onscreen in Giant, the hotel was the heart and soul of the cast and crew's time off set. Many of them stayed here throughout filming, and the hotel bar/restaurant was a favorite gathering place for Elizabeth Taylor, Rock Hudson, James Dean, director Director George Stevens and the rest of the actors and crew. Stevens even used the ballroom to screen dailies. Today, there's still plenty of Giant memorabilia still on display celebrating the impact of what is perhaps the most iconic film ever shot in Texas on the area.

Hyatt Regency Houston | LOGAN'S RUN (1976)

Houston, Texas (Harris County)

When the Hyatt Regency was opened in 1972, it was a futuristic wonder, so much so that its 29-story atrium, with its open concept and soaring elevators, was a perfect backdrop for one of the scenes in the 1976 sci-fi film. The cast of Logan’s Run also included Corpus Christi native, Farrah Fawcett, as Holly.

Pilot Point Town Square | BONNIE AND CLYDE (1967)

Pilot Point, Texas (Denton County)

Pilot Point Town Square was the location of the famous bank robbery scene in the 1967 movie. After a series of amateur heists, Clyde Barrow (Warren Beatty) and Bonnie Parker (Faye Dunaway) lead their first bank robbery as the Barrow Gang alongside a gas station attendant (Michael J. Pollard), Clyde's older brother Buck (Gene Hackman) and his wife, Blanche (Estelle Parsons).

Ratliff Stadium | FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS (2004)

Odessa, Texas (Ector County)

Ratliff Stadium was the location for Permian High School's practices in the 2004 feature film directed by Peter Berg. In one powerful scene shot at the location, fullback Don Billingsley (Garrett Hedlund) is confronted by his abusive father (Tim McGraw), himself a former star for the team, for fumbling the ball during practice.

San Antonio Riverwalk | THE GETAWAY (1972), SELENA (1997), MISS CONGENIALITY (2000)

San Antonio, Texas (Bexar County)

The San Antonio Riverwalk was used in The Getaway, when "Doc" McCoy (Steve McQueen) meets Jack Beynon (Ben Johnson) at the Riverwalk for a chat with the corrupt businessman. In Selena, Chris and Selena celebrate their marriage during a romantic walk along popular tourist attraction. And in Miss Congeniality, Miss Rhode Island (Heather Burns) doesn't quite describe her perfect date correctly.

San Elizario Plaza | FANDANGO (1985)

San Elizario, Texas (El Paso County)

After the five friends begin the end of their adventure in the film, The Girl (Suzy Amis) and Gardner (Kevin Costner) share one last dance that is recreated to this day by visitors in the Plaza.

Smithville, Texas | HOPE FLOATS (1998)

Smithville, Texas (Bastrop County)

Take a stroll down Main Street where Birdee (Sandra Bullock) was literally swept off her feet by Justin (Harry Connick, Jr.), and where the Festival of Lights Parade was held at the end of the film. Downtown Smithville still has the small-town feel from the movie, and is sure to revive some of your favorite scenes.

Southfork Ranch | DALLAS (TV SERIES, 1978-1991)

Parker, Texas (Parker County)

Dallas ran for 13 seasons, focusing on the conflict of values between members of the wealthy, multi-generational Texas oil family, the Ewings, who live together at their ranch, Southfork. The weekly series was an international hit and one of the longest lasting primetime dramas in American TV history. One of the most talked-about scenes in television history happened on the series, when the third season finale ended with J.R. Ewing (Larry Hagman) being shot. CBS created the lasting catchphrase "Who shot J.R.?" to promote the following season.

Swantner Park | SELENA (1997)

Corpus Christi, Texas (Nueces County)

Swantner Park serves as a significant backdrop of the film. In the flashback scene located in the park, a young Selena Quintanilla (Rebecca Lee Meza) learns cumbia dancing (aka the "washing machine") from her mother (Constance Marie).

Texas Prison Museum | THE GETAWAY (1972), BONNIE AND CLYDE (1976), URBAN COWBOY (1980), A PERFECT WORLD (1993)

Huntsville, Texas (Walker County)

The Texas Prison Museum houses several artifacts used in the capture of the actual Bonnie and Clyde after Clyde Barrow raided the prison system's Eastham Unit and freed five prisoners. The opening scenes of both The Getaway & A Perfect World feature the Texas State Penitentiary at Huntsville. In Urban Cowboy, Wes Hightower (Scott Glenn) is seen as a bull-riding convict in the Texas Prison Rodeo in Huntsville.

The Alamo | THE ALAMO (1960), SELENA (1997), MISS CONGENIALITY (2000)

San Antonio, Texas (Bexar County)

John Wayne's epic The Alamo was filmed near Brackettville, Texas, on a set specifically made for the film. Though "Alamo Village" is not open to the public, the actual Alamo, in downtown San Antonio, is open every day except Christmas. In Selena, during a montage/music video of the song "Bidi Bidi Bom Bom," Selena (Jennifer Lopez) and her band are seen singing at multiple locations, including the Alamo. The location is also featured in Miss Congeniality, when Gracie Hart (Sandra Bullock) performs "musical glasses" in front of the historic landmark.

The Gas Station | THE TEXAS CHAIN SAW MASSACRE (1974)

Bastrop, Texas (Bastrop County)

The iconic Last Chance Gas Station is where things start to go wrong for the teens. The pumps are dry; there's no gas to be had; and the owner encourages them to stay overnight nearby, fueling the scares to begin.

The Rogers Hotel | PLACES IN THE HEART (1984)

Waxahachie, Texas (Ellis County)

The first floor lobby of the Rogers Hotel served as the local bank where widow Edna Spalding (Sally Field) frequently visits in an effort to save her farm from foreclosure. Sally Field won the Oscar® for Best Actress for her performance in the film, exclaiming “I can’t deny the fact that you like me, right now, you like me.”

The Royal Theater | THE LAST PICTURE SHOW (1971)

Archer City, Texas (Archer County)

The Royal Theater serves as the lone movie theater of the film’s fictional town of Anarene, Texas. In the final act, best friends Duane (Jeff Bridges) and Sonny (Timothy Bottoms) attend the final screening at the theater. Following the iconic scene where Ruth (Oscar®-winner, Cloris Leachman) tells Sonny “Never you mind, honey, never you mind," the camera pans to its final shot of the theater and the credits roll.

The Wittliff Collections | LONESOME DOVE (TV MINI-SERIES, 1989)

San Marcos, Texas (Hays County)

For admirers of Lonesome Dove, there's no better place than Texas State University - San Marcos for a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the 1989 miniseries. Located in the Alkek Library, The Wittliff Collections' permanent exhibit is only a portion of their massive Lonesome Dove production archive. Visitors can make an appointment to view other props, costumes, screenplay drafts, actors' notated scripts, and screenwriter Bill Wittliff's photographs.