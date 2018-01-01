Fort Worth Water Gardens
Visit Fort Worth Website
Fort Worth, Texas (Tarrant County)
Photo Credit: Flickr Creative Commons by Terry Robinson
The Fort Worth Water Gardens is a beautiful and refreshing oasis adjacent to the Fort Worth Convention Center. Designed by Phillip Johnson, the Fort Worth Water Gardens is an architectural and engineering marvel to be enjoyed any time of the year. Visitors can experience a variety of water features as they wander through this relaxing urban park.
Films Featured
-
Logan's Run (1976)
- The Fort Worth Water Gardens are shown as a part of the world outside the post-apocalyptic, dystopian society that is the only domain Logan (Michael York) and Jessica (Jenny Agutter) have ever known. Here, they encounter an old man (Peter Ustinov), the first elderly person either of them has ever seen.