Visit Fort Worth Website

Fort Worth, Texas (Tarrant County)

Photo Credit: Flickr Creative Commons by Terry Robinson

The Fort Worth Water Gardens is a beautiful and refreshing oasis adjacent to the Fort Worth Convention Center. Designed by Phillip Johnson, the Fort Worth Water Gardens is an architectural and engineering marvel to be enjoyed any time of the year. Visitors can experience a variety of water features as they wander through this relaxing urban park.

Visit Fort Worth