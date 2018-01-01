Film Friendly Texas
Film Friendly Certified Communities
Established in 2007, the Film Friendly Texas Program is a certification and marketing program administrated by the Texas Film Commission. Film Friendly Texas Certified Communities receive ongoing training and guidance from the Texas Film Commission regarding media industry standards, best practices and how to effectively accommodate on-location filming activity in their community.
With an emphasis of working with Texas’ rural and suburban communities, the Film Friendly Texas Program provides an elevated platform for a network of more than 100 statewide certified communities to leverage and market their regional resources directly to media industry professionals working in Texas.
Benefits of Filming in Film Friendly Certified Communities
Filmmakers reaching out to Film Friendly Certified Communities can expect to connect with trained film liaisons whose municipality has done the following:
- Attended a Film Friendly Texas training workshop, which includes guidance regarding best practices and how to effectively accommodate on-location filming activity.
- Submitted photo coverage of potential filming locations for inclusion in the Texas Film Commission location database.
- Passed administratively enforceable filming guidelines.
About Film Friendly Texas
An overview regarding the mission of the Film Friendly Texas program.
Becoming a Film Friendly Certified Community
Further information on how your community can get Film Friendly certified.
Film Friendly Texas Program Highlights
View a sampling of highlights and successes from certified communities.
Film Friendly Texas Workshops Registration
Information about upcoming workshops for communities interested in becoming Film Friendly certified.
Online Resources & Sample Documents
Downloadable sample guidelines, sample applications and other helpful documents.
Texas Classics Trail
A self-guided tour highlighting 25 iconic Texas film locations from some of our most classic films.
Texas Film Trails
A collection of self-guided tours highlighting Texas locations used from Texas' rich and fascinating 100+ year film history.
Richard Linklater Trail
A self-guided tour highlighting 15 filming destinations from some of the Texas filmmaker's most prolific features.