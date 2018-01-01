Broadway Brew Coffeehouse
Broadway Brew Coffeehouse Website
Plainview, Texas (Hale County)
Photo Credit: The Broadway Brew Facebook
Broadway Brew is a realization of a vision to create a unique coffeehouse experience in Downtown Plainview. We value two things above all: service to our guests and the highest quality products we can offer. These values are reflected in things like: our highly skilled baristas, our sustainably grown coffee, our fresh ingredients, and the attention to detail that goes into all of our sandwiches, baked goods and coffee. Above all, we don’t want to just see return guests, we want to make enthusiastic fans.
Films Featured
Leap of Faith (1992)
- The Quick Lunch Diner (now Broadway Brew) serves as the workplace of Marva (Lolita Davidovich), who catches the eye of Jonas (Steve Martin). Marva isn't fooled by Jonas's romantic efforts and warns him not to give false hope to her little brother, Boyd (Lukas Haas) who is unable to walk due to a car accident. Later in the film, Boyd upstages Jonas and drops his crutches and walks, unassisted.