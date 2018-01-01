Broadway Brew Coffeehouse Website

Plainview, Texas (Hale County)

Photo Credit: The Broadway Brew Facebook

Broadway Brew is a realization of a vision to create a unique coffeehouse experience in Downtown Plainview. We value two things above all: service to our guests and the highest quality products we can offer. These values are reflected in things like: our highly skilled baristas, our sustainably grown coffee, our fresh ingredients, and the attention to detail that goes into all of our sandwiches, baked goods and coffee. Above all, we don’t want to just see return guests, we want to make enthusiastic fans.

Broadway Brew