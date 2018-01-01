Southfork Ranch Website

Parker, Texas (Parker County)

Photo Credit: TEXScout / Texas Film Commission

No visit to Dallas is complete without visiting the legendary Southfork Ranch. For thirteen years, television sets were tuned into 356 episodes of Dallas, one of the longest running series in television history. Viewers made themselves home at Southfork, the Texas ranch the Ewings called home and where the entire world was a weekly guest. Today, Southfork continues to welcome visitors from around the world, who come to see where Dallas was filmed and to experience the lifestyle made famous by the Ewings.

