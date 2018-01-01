Southfork Ranch
Southfork Ranch Website
Parker, Texas (Parker County)
Photo Credit: TEXScout / Texas Film Commission
No visit to Dallas is complete without visiting the legendary Southfork Ranch. For thirteen years, television sets were tuned into 356 episodes of Dallas, one of the longest running series in television history. Viewers made themselves home at Southfork, the Texas ranch the Ewings called home and where the entire world was a weekly guest. Today, Southfork continues to welcome visitors from around the world, who come to see where Dallas was filmed and to experience the lifestyle made famous by the Ewings.
Films Featured
Dallas (TV Series, 1978-1991)
- Dallas ran for 13 seasons, focusing on multiple generations of the wealthy Texan oil family, the Ewings, who live together at their ranch, Southfork. The weekly series was an international hit and one of the longest-lasting primetime dramas in American TV history. One of the most talked-about scenes in television history happened on the series, when the third season finale ended with J.R. Ewing (Larry Hagman) being shot. CBS created the lasting catchphrase "Who shot J.R.?" to promote the following season.