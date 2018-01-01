Cedar Creek Brewery Website

Seven Points, Texas (Henderson County)

Photo Credit: Cedar Creek Brewery

We are a small award-winning craft brewery located 50 miles southeast of Dallas near Cedar Creek Lake. From our humble beginning as homebrewers, we have worked tirelessly to create a lineup of well-crafted beers, and are proud to be a member of the Texas craft brewing community. We work hard to maintain a family-friendly atmosphere with a variety of board games, Giant Jenga, horseshoes, and corn hole boards available to keep the whole family entertained. Plowboys Cafe, located inside the taproom, serves up great food for the whole family.

Cedar Creek Brewery