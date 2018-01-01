Ratliff Stadium
Ratliff Stadium
Odessa, Texas (Ector County)
Photo Credit: TEXScout / Texas Film Commission
Ratliff Stadium is a stadium in Odessa, Texas. It is primarily used for American football, and is the home field for the city's two public high schools, Odessa and Permian High Schools.
Films Featured
Friday Night Lights (2004)
- Ratliff Stadium was the location for Permian High School's practices in the 2004 feature film directed by Peter Berg. In one powerful scene shot at the location, fullback Don Billingsley (Garrett Hedlund) is confronted by his abusive father (Tim McGraw), himself a former star for the team, for fumbling the ball during practice.