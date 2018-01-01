The Alamo Website

San Antonio, Texas (Bexar County)

Photo Credit: Flickr Creative Commons by Stuart Seeger

Home of the famous 1836 battle and to living history demonstrations and special events throughout the year, the beautiful 300-year-old former Spanish mission turned fortress is open year-round and is free for families, school groups and everyone to visit, experience the battlefield first hand, and 'remember the Alamo.'

Visit the Alamo