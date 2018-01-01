The Alamo
The Alamo Website
San Antonio, Texas (Bexar County)
Photo Credit: Flickr Creative Commons by Stuart Seeger
Home of the famous 1836 battle and to living history demonstrations and special events throughout the year, the beautiful 300-year-old former Spanish mission turned fortress is open year-round and is free for families, school groups and everyone to visit, experience the battlefield first hand, and 'remember the Alamo.'
Films Featured
-
The Alamo (1960)
- John Wayne's epic The Alamo was filmed near Brackettville, Texas, on a set specifically made for the film. Though "Alamo Village" is no longer open to the public, the actual Alamo, in downtown San Antonio, is open every day except Christmas. Less than a mile away, take in a free screening of "San Antonio: The Saga," an astounding 24-minute light show projected onto the face of San Fernando Cathedral.
- Selena (1997)
- Immediately following the scene in the film where the Riverwalk is featured, the film takes us to a montage/music video of the song "Bidi Bidi Bom Bom," where Selena (Jennifer Lopez) is seen singing at multiple locations, including the Alamo.
- Miss Congeniality (2000)
- As part of her job as an undercover agent for the FBI, Gracie Hart (Sandra Bullock) is forced to participate in the 75th annual Miss United States beauty pageant in San Antonio. During the preliminaries, Gracie's performance takes place in front of the Alamo, where she performs "musical glasses." Things quickly - and hilariously - go awry as she juggles her two roles as agent and Gracie Lou Freebush.