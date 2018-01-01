Dallas City Hall
Dallas City Hall Website
Dallas, Texas (Dallas County)
Photo Credit: Flickr Creative Commons by Kent Wang
Dallas City Hall is the seat of Dallas municipal government in the Government District of downtown. The current building, the city's fifth city hall, was completed in 1978 and replaced the Dallas Municipal Building.
Films Featured
-
Robocop (1987)
- Dallas City Hall was used as the exterior for the fictional Omni Consumer Productions (OCP) Headquarters. To make the building appear taller, the filmmakers used a "matte painting," a pre-digital era optical visual effect technique in which a backdrop or non-live action element is painted on glass or other medium, photographed and then layered on to the live action footage during post-production to change the appearance of a building or landscape.