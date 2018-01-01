Baker Street Pub & Grill
Austin, Texas (Travis County)
Photo Credit: Google+ by Baker St. Pub & Grill
Stepping into Baker St. Pub & Grill is like being transported to Sherlock Holmes' 221B Baker St. apartment home in London. Amidst the dark wood paneling, antiques, and Holmesian odds and ends, you'll find a full-service kitchen cooking up 221B Baker St. Pub & Grill's signature British favorites: Fish and Chips, Bangers and Mash, and Shepherd's pie.
Films Featured
Office Space (1999)
- Peter (Ron Livingston) comes into the fictional chain restaurant "Chotskie's" to invite the waitress Joanna (Jennifer Aniston) to join him next door at another chain restaurant, "Flingers." Here's where they bond over Kung Fu and bad management. Other than the color scheme, the interiors of both restaurants look exactly the same. And they should: for filming, the crew of Office Space used the same location for the two restaurants, decorating one half of the same restaurant in red, the other half in green.