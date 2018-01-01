Baker Street Pub & Grill

Baker St. Pub & Grill

Austin, Texas (Travis County)

Photo Credit: Google+ by Baker St. Pub & Grill

Stepping into Baker St. Pub & Grill is like being transported to Sherlock Holmes' 221B Baker St. apartment home in London. Amidst the dark wood paneling, antiques, and Holmesian odds and ends, you'll find a full-service kitchen cooking up 221B Baker St. Pub & Grill's signature British favorites: Fish and Chips, Bangers and Mash, and Shepherd's pie.

