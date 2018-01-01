The Gas Station
The Gas Station Website
Bastrop, Texas (Bastrop County)
Photo Credit: The Gas Station
The Gas Station can provide all the spooks and nostalgia from the 1974 film -- all with an overnight stay. Stay overnight - if you dare - in one of the four cabins available for rent, or drop by during the day for a bite of Texas BBQ and visit to the merchandise store.
Films Featured
-
The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (1974)
- The iconic Last Chance Gas Station is where things start to go wrong for the teens. The pumps are dry; there's no gas to be had; and the owner encourages them to stay overnight nearby, fueling the scares to begin.