Texas Film Commission
Menu

The Gas Station

The Gas Station

The Gas Station Website
Bastrop, Texas (Bastrop County)
Photo Credit: The Gas Station

The Gas Station can provide all the spooks and nostalgia from the 1974 film -- all with an overnight stay. Stay overnight - if you dare - in one of the four cabins available for rent, or drop by during the day for a bite of Texas BBQ and visit to the merchandise store.

The Gas Station

Films Featured

  • The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (1974)

    • The iconic Last Chance Gas Station is where things start to go wrong for the teens. The pumps are dry; there's no gas to be had; and the owner encourages them to stay overnight nearby, fueling the scares to begin.

Film Trails

Texas Classics Film Trail 

As Seen In Film

Texas Chain Saw Massacre Still
© Vortex
The Gas Station in Bastrop
Photo via The Gas Station
Texas Chain Saw Massacre Still
© Vortex
Texas Chain Saw Massacre Still
Photo via The Gas Station
Texas Chain Saw Massacre Still
© Vortex