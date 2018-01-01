Texas Film Commission
San Marcos, Texas (Hays County)
Photo Credit: The Wittliff Collections

From hats to bandanas to belts, to boots, the complete outfits of Woodrow F. Call and Augustus “Gus” McCrae (played by Tommy Lee Jones and Robert Duvall) are just a few of the many “making of” materials on permanent display at the Wittliff Collections.  

  • Lonesome Dove (1989)

    • For admirers of Lonesome Dove, there's no better place than Texas State University - San Marcos for a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the 1989 miniseries. Located in the Alkek Library, The Wittliff Collections' permanent exhibit is only a portion of their massive Lonesome Dove production archive. Visitors can make an appointment to view other props, costumes, screenplay drafts, actors' notated scripts, and screenwriter Bill Wittliff's photographs.

Texas Classics Film Trail 

