The Royal Theater
The Royal Theater Website
Archer City, Texas (Archer County)
Photo Credit: The Royal Theater
The Royal Theater is home to a variety of performing arts, including theatrical productions, Branson-style music shows, and a "listening room" for musical artists and songwriters. It also provides an excellent location for weddings and receptions, meetings and parties.
Films Featured
-
The Last Picture Show (1971)
- The Royal Theater serves as the lone movie theater of the film’s fictional town of Anarene, Texas. In the final act, best friends Duane (Jeff Bridges) and Sonny (Timothy Bottoms) attend the final screening at the theater. Following the iconic scene where Ruth (Oscar®-winner, Cloris Leachman) tells Sonny “Never you mind, honey, never you mind," the camera pans to its final shot of the theater and the credits roll.