Corpus Christi, Texas (Nueces County)

Photo Credit: HotPads.com

Step into the Selena movie set and do the washing machine! Okay, so it’s not an actual movie set but it is the exact spot where the dancing scene was filmed. Visit Swantner Park located along Ocean Drive and do the washing machine while the warm bay breezes wash over you.

