Swantner Park
Corpus Christi, Texas (Nueces County)
Photo Credit: HotPads.com
Step into the Selena movie set and do the washing machine! Okay, so it’s not an actual movie set but it is the exact spot where the dancing scene was filmed. Visit Swantner Park located along Ocean Drive and do the washing machine while the warm bay breezes wash over you.
Films Featured
Selena (1997)
- Swantner Park serves as a significant backdrop of the film. In the flashback scene located in the park, a young Selena Quintanilla (Rebecca Lee Meza) learns cumbia dancing (aka the "washing machine") from her mother (Constance Marie).