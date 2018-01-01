Dairy Queen on Burnet Road
Dairy Queen on Burnet Road Website
Austin, Texas (Travis County)
Photo Credit: Flickr Creative Commons, Juliette Kernion
Mayfield Dairy Queens is a third generation family DQ operation (soon to be fourth generation, in all likelihood). My Dad, Tolbert Mayfield was one of the first DQ franchisees in Texas and opened his first store in Cleburne, Texas on April 2, 1949.
Films Featured
Friday Night Lights (TV Series, 2006-2011)
- The Alamo Freeze was featured in Friday Night Lights as the workplace of Matt Saracen (Zach Gilford) and later "Smash" Williams (Gaius Charles). One of the location’s most iconic scenes took place during the Season 5 finale, in which Matt Saracen (Zach Gilford) proposed to Julie Taylor (Aimee Teegarden) outside of the restaurant.