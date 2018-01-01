Texas Film Commission
Dairy Queen on Burnet Road

Austin, Texas (Travis County)
Photo Credit: Flickr Creative Commons, Juliette Kernion

Mayfield Dairy Queens is a third generation family DQ operation (soon to be fourth generation, in all likelihood). My Dad, Tolbert Mayfield was one of the first DQ franchisees in Texas and opened his first store in Cleburne, Texas on April 2, 1949.

Mayfield Dairy Queens

Films Featured

  • Friday Night Lights (TV Series, 2006-2011)

    • The Alamo Freeze was featured in Friday Night Lights as the workplace of Matt Saracen (Zach Gilford) and later "Smash" Williams (Gaius Charles). One of the location’s most iconic scenes took place during the Season 5 finale, in which Matt Saracen (Zach Gilford) proposed to Julie Taylor (Aimee Teegarden) outside of the restaurant.

Film Trails

Texas Classics Film Trail 

