Dairy Queen on Burnet Road Website

Austin, Texas (Travis County)

Photo Credit: Flickr Creative Commons, Juliette Kernion

Mayfield Dairy Queens is a third generation family DQ operation (soon to be fourth generation, in all likelihood). My Dad, Tolbert Mayfield was one of the first DQ franchisees in Texas and opened his first store in Cleburne, Texas on April 2, 1949.

Mayfield Dairy Queens