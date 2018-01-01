Doug’s Barber Shop
Doug's Barber Shop Website
Houston, Texas (Harris County)
Photo Credit: Doug's Barber Shop
Located in Houston Heights, Doug's has been a fixture of the community for over a decade. Boasting some of Houston's most experienced barbers and loacted between the Houston Heights lofts. Walls heavily decorated with Americana and that at home atmosphere, no matter where you're from. Cash only, Walk Ins only, just drop in and let the rich history entertain you until it's your turn.
Films Featured
Rushmore (1998)
- The unlikely friendship between Max Fischer (Jason Schwartzman) and Herman Blume (Bill Murray) is restored here, when Max gives Herman a meaningful gift. "Max's father's barbershop," actually Doug's Barber Shop, is decorated much as it is in the film, and welcomes customers seven days a week.
- Later in the film, Max works as an apprentice at the barber shop. One day, Dirk Calloway (Mason Gamble) stops by the shop and apologizes to Max, handing him a Christmas present that renews their friendship.