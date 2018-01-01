Doug's Barber Shop Website

Houston, Texas (Harris County)

Photo Credit: Doug's Barber Shop

Located in Houston Heights, Doug's has been a fixture of the community for over a decade. Boasting some of Houston's most experienced barbers and loacted between the Houston Heights lofts. Walls heavily decorated with Americana and that at home atmosphere, no matter where you're from. Cash only, Walk Ins only, just drop in and let the rich history entertain you until it's your turn.

