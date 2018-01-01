Dowell House Bed & Breakfast
McKinney, Texas (Collin County)
Photo Credit: Dowell House Bed & Breakfast
Located in a spacious, Federal/Classical style home built in 1870, where much of the original Benji movie was filmed, Dowell House has a rich history and an elegant ambiance to share with you. Drive along quaint streets lined with turn of the century homes; or enjoy one of the many historical museums and sites in the area, yet be close to the many fine restaurants and shopping facilities in the metropolitan Dallas/Fort Worth area.
Films Featured
Benji (1974)
- This grand home was not so beautiful in the 1974 film. It was used as the abandoned and "haunted" house; the hideout for the lovable stray dog Benji.