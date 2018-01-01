Dowell House Bed & Breakfast

McKinney, Texas (Collin County)

Photo Credit: Dowell House Bed & Breakfast

Located in a spacious, Federal/Classical style home built in 1870, where much of the original Benji movie was filmed, Dowell House has a rich history and an elegant ambiance to share with you. Drive along quaint streets lined with turn of the century homes; or enjoy one of the many historical museums and sites in the area, yet be close to the many fine restaurants and shopping facilities in the metropolitan Dallas/Fort Worth area.

