San Elizario Plaza

San Elizario, Texas (El Paso County)

Photo Credit: TEXScout / Texas Film Commission

San Elizario Plaza remains today a place that hosts festivals, political rallies and other events. The plaza is dedicated to the many military veterans that call San Elizario home. The benches throughout the plaza pay tribute to some of the original settlers of San Elizario and were dedicated on behalf of their descendents. The kiosko (gazebo), although remodeled several times, is one of the most recognizable structures in the town.

