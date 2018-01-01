Hotel Paisano Website

Marfa, Texas (Presidio County)

Photo Credit: Flickr Creative Commons by daveynin

A charming, historic hotel, the Hotel Paisano offers 41 rooms and suites, a seasonally heated pool, extensive gift shop and art gallery, Giant memorabilia room, ballroom/conference space, fitness center, and a casual restaurant and lounge with relaxing courtyard seating.

Hotel Paisano