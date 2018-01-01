Texas Film Commission
Menu

Hotel Paisano

Hotel Paisano

Hotel Paisano Website
Marfa, Texas (Presidio County)
Photo Credit: Flickr Creative Commons by daveynin

A charming, historic hotel, the Hotel Paisano offers 41 rooms and suites, a seasonally heated pool, extensive gift shop and art gallery, Giant memorabilia room, ballroom/conference space, fitness center, and a casual restaurant and lounge with relaxing courtyard seating.

Hotel Paisano

Films Featured

  • Giant (1956)

    • Though the Hotel Paisano doesn't appear onscreen in Giant, the hotel was the heart and soul of the cast and crew's time off set. Many of them stayed here throughout filming, and the hotel bar/restaurant was a favorite gathering place for Elizabeth Taylor, Rock Hudson, James Dean, director Director George Stevens and the rest of the actors and crew. Stevens even used the ballroom to screen dailies.
    • Today, there's still plenty of Giant memorabilia still on display celebrating the impact of what is perhaps the most iconic film ever shot in Texas on the area.

Film Trails

Texas Classics Film Trail 

As Seen In Film

James Dean in Giant
© George Stevens Productions
Hotel Paisano
Photo via TEXScout / Texas Film Commission
Elizabeth Taylor and Rock Hudson in Giant
© George Stevens Productions
Hotel Paisano
Photo via Flickr Creative Commons by Emmanuelle Bourgue
James Dean in Giant
© George Stevens Productions