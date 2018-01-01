Texas Film Commission
Menu

The Rogers Hotel

The Rogers Hotel

The Rogers Hotel Facebook Page
Waxahachie, Texas (Ellis County)
Photo Credit: TEXScout / Texas Film Commission

The former hotel is situated on a corner of Waxahachie's downtown square, affectionately known as the College at Main Market District. The area sports a relaxed atmosphere and hosts entertaining events on a regular basis - perfect for your weekend getaway, night out with friends or family get together!

The Rogers Hotel

Films Featured

  • Places in the Heart (1984)

    • The first floor lobby of the Rogers Hotel served as the local bank where widow Edna Spalding (Sally Field) frequently visits in an effort to save her farm from foreclosure. Sally Field won the Oscar® for Best Actress for her performance in this film, exclaiming “I can’t deny the fact that you like me, right now, you like me.”

Film Trails

Texas Classics Film Trail 

As Seen In Film

Places in the Heart Still
© TriStar Pictures
The Rogers Hotel
Photo via TEXScout / Texas Film Commission
Places in the Heart Still
© TriStar Pictures
The Rogers Hotel
Photo via TEXScout / Texas Film Commission
Places in the Heart Still
© TriStar Pictures