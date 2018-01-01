The Rogers Hotel
The Rogers Hotel Facebook Page
Waxahachie, Texas (Ellis County)
Photo Credit: TEXScout / Texas Film Commission
The former hotel is situated on a corner of Waxahachie's downtown square, affectionately known as the College at Main Market District. The area sports a relaxed atmosphere and hosts entertaining events on a regular basis - perfect for your weekend getaway, night out with friends or family get together!
Films Featured
-
Places in the Heart (1984)
- The first floor lobby of the Rogers Hotel served as the local bank where widow Edna Spalding (Sally Field) frequently visits in an effort to save her farm from foreclosure. Sally Field won the Oscar® for Best Actress for her performance in this film, exclaiming “I can’t deny the fact that you like me, right now, you like me.”