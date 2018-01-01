Smithville Area Chamber of Commerce Website

Smithville, Texas (Bastrop County)

Photo Credit: TEXScout / Texas Film Commission

More than a decade after the release of Hope Floats, Smithville continues to get visitors who want to see the downtown backdrop where Birdee Pruitt rekindled her romance with Justin Matisse. In January 2008, Smithville was named the first Film Friendly Texas community by the Texas Film Commission. This designation - and dedication of the Smithville Music & Film Commission (SMFC), its volunteers and the City of Smithville to assist filmmakers in creating their vision - have made Smithville a destination for filmmakers.

Smithville Area Chamber of Commerce / SMFC