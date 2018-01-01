Smithville, Texas
Smithville, Texas (Bastrop County)
Photo Credit: TEXScout / Texas Film Commission
More than a decade after the release of Hope Floats, Smithville continues to get visitors who want to see the downtown backdrop where Birdee Pruitt rekindled her romance with Justin Matisse. In January 2008, Smithville was named the first Film Friendly Texas community by the Texas Film Commission. This designation - and dedication of the Smithville Music & Film Commission (SMFC), its volunteers and the City of Smithville to assist filmmakers in creating their vision - have made Smithville a destination for filmmakers.
Films Featured
-
Hope Floats (1998)
- Downtown Smithville still has the small-town feel from the movie, and is sure to revive some of your favorite scenes. Take a stroll down Main Street where Birdee (Sandra Bullock) was literally swept off her feet by Justin (Harry Connick, Jr.), and where the Festival of Lights Parade was held at the end of the film.
- On 2nd Street, you can stop multiple locations including the Temptation Nation Employment Office (108 E 2nd), Huebel's Bar (W 2nd & Cleveland), and even Honey's Diner (113 E 2nd).