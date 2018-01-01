Hyatt Regency Website

Houston, Texas (Harris County)

Photo Credit: Expedia

Hyatt Regency Houston is synonymous with hospitality, from free hotel features like Wi-Fi and shuttle rides downtown to hotel activities like a 24-hour fitness center and heated outdoor pool. Built for business, corporate travelers can capitalize on more than 71,000 sq. ft. of meeting space, a FedEx® Business Center, full-service Concierge and close location to the George R. Brown Convention Center.

Hyatt Regency Houston