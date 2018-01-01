Texas Film Commission
Menu

Hyatt Regency Houston

Hyatt Regency Houston

Hyatt Regency Website
Houston, Texas (Harris County)
Photo Credit: Expedia

Hyatt Regency Houston is synonymous with hospitality, from free hotel features like Wi-Fi and shuttle rides downtown to hotel activities like a 24-hour fitness center and heated outdoor pool. Built for business, corporate travelers can capitalize on more than 71,000 sq. ft. of meeting space, a FedEx® Business Center, full-service Concierge and close location to the George R. Brown Convention Center.

Hyatt Regency Houston

Films Featured

  • Logan's Run (1976)

    • When the Hyatt Regency was opened in 1972, it was a futuristic wonder, so much so that its 29-story atrium, with its open concept and soaring elevators, was a perfect backdrop for one of the scenes in the 1976 sci-fi film. The cast of Logan’s Run also included Corpus Christi native, Farrah Fawcett, as Holly.

Film Trails

Texas Classics Film Trail 

As Seen In Film

Hyatt Houston in Logan's Run
© Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM)
Hyatt Regency Houston
Photo via Trip Advisor
Hyatt Houston in Logan's Run
© Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM)
Hyatt Regency Houston
Photo via DowtownHouston.org
Hyatt Houston in Logan's Run
© Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM)