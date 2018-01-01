With over 100 years of film history, the film, television, commercial, animation, visual effects and video game industries of Texas have had a profound impact on the state, both economically and culturally.

Learn more about the economic impact of these industries across Texas in the resources below.

Reports and Infographics

The Moving Image Industry of Texas At-A-Glance Infographic

[PDF] An overview of the Texas Moving Image Industry Incentive Program and the total economic impact (jobs created, production spend, ROI) from projects accepted into the program since 2007.

Last Updated: September 1, 2017

Film Friendly Texas Highlights

Economic impact of various projects such as National Geographic’s “The Long Road Home” and HGTV’s “Fixer Upper” that have filmed in Film Friendly Texas certified communities.

The Governor's 2018 Report to the People of Texas

[PDF] Governor Greg Abbott highlights the eocnomic development in the moving image industry of Texas in 2017 on page 10.

Go Big in Texas Reports, Directories & Databases

Learn about the Texas economy as well as the moving image industry of Texas through reports, directories & databases made available by the Texas Economic Development Corporation.