Pilot Point Town Square
Pilot Point, Texas (Denton County)
Photo Credit: TEXScout / Texas Film Commission
Located on the Texas Lakes Trail, 40 miles north of Dallas, Pilot Point is in the Heart of Horse Country, USA" and serves as a gateway to beautiful Lake Ray Roberts. It is a convenient getaway from the large city and provides and appealing trip through gently rolling hills into the Cross Timbers woodland. With a "special small-town feeling, Pilot Point is fast becoming "the place to be.
Films Featured
Bonnie and Clyde (1967)
- Pilot Point Town Square was the location of the famous bank robbery scene in the 1968 movie. After a series of amateur heists, Clyde Barrow (Warren Beatty) and Bonnie Parker (Faye Dunaway) lead their first bank robbery as the Barrow Gang alongside a gas station attendant (Michael J. Pollard), Clyde's older brother Buck (Gene Hackman) and his wife, Blanche (Estelle Parsons).