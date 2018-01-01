Texas Film Commission
Pilot Point Town Square

Pilot Point Chamber Website
Pilot Point, Texas (Denton County)
Photo Credit: TEXScout / Texas Film Commission

Located on the Texas Lakes Trail, 40 miles north of Dallas, Pilot Point is in the Heart of Horse Country, USA" and serves as a gateway to beautiful Lake Ray Roberts. It is a convenient getaway from the large city and provides and appealing trip through gently rolling hills into the Cross Timbers woodland. With a "special small-town feeling, Pilot Point is fast becoming "the place to be.

Pilot Point Chamber of Commerce

Films Featured

  • Bonnie and Clyde (1967)

    • Pilot Point Town Square was the location of the famous bank robbery scene in the 1968 movie. After a series of amateur heists, Clyde Barrow (Warren Beatty) and Bonnie Parker (Faye Dunaway) lead their first bank robbery as the Barrow Gang alongside a gas station attendant (Michael J. Pollard), Clyde's older brother Buck (Gene Hackman) and his wife, Blanche (Estelle Parsons).

Film Trails

Texas Classics Film Trail 

As Seen In Film

Pilot Point Town Square
Photo via TEXScout / Texas Film Commission
Pilot Point Town Square
Photo via TEXScout / Texas Film Commission
