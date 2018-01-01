San Antonio Riverwalk Website

San Antonio, Texas (Bexar County)

Photo Credit: Flickr Creative Commons by Pat David

In Texas, water has been a lifeline for many generations for centuries past. The San Antonio River is a source of a South Texas Treasure. The development of San Antonio and its most popular tourism attraction has come a long way. Walk, shop, dine, and enjoy the hospitality of our world-renowned urban waterway.

San Antonio Riverwalk