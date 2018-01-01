Texas Film Commission
Menu

San Antonio Riverwalk

San Antonio Riverwalk

San Antonio Riverwalk Website
San Antonio, Texas (Bexar County)
Photo Credit: Flickr Creative Commons by Pat David

In Texas, water has been a lifeline for many generations for centuries past. The San Antonio River is a source of a South Texas Treasure. The development of San Antonio and its most popular tourism attraction has come a long way. Walk, shop, dine, and enjoy the hospitality of our world-renowned urban waterway.

San Antonio Riverwalk

Films Featured

  • The Getaway (1972)

    • After being released from prison in Huntsville through a deal with corrupt businessman Jack Beynon (Ben Johnson), Carter "Doc" McCoy (Steve McQueen) meets Jack at the San Antonio Riverwalk for a chat, before things get really ugly.
  • Selena (1997)
    • After Chris Perez (John Seda) is finally welcomed into the Quintanillas family by Selena (Jennifer Lopez)'s father Abraham (Edward James Olmos), the two celebrate their marriage during a romantic walk along the Riverwalk. Selena sits atop one of the bridges and exclaims that she finally feels free.

  • Miss Congeniality (2000)

    • One of the most popular and comedic scenes from the film happened right on the Riverwalk! When Stan Fields (William Shatner) asks Cheryl Frasier, Miss Rhode Island (Heather Burns) to describe her perfect date, she responds: "I'd have to say April 25th. Because it's not too hot, not too cold. All you need is a light jacket!"

Film Trails

Texas Classics Film Trail 

As Seen In Film

Still from 'The Getaway' at the San Antonio Riverwalk
The Getaway (1972) / © Solar Productions
Image 1 of San Antonio Riverwalk
Photo via Flickr Creative Commons by Mariano Mantel
Still of Jennifer Lopez as Selena at the San AntonioRiverwalk
Selena (1997) / © Q Productions
Image 2 of San Antonio Riverwalk
Photo via Flickr Creative Commons by Stuart Seeger
Still from 'Miss Congeniality' at the San Antonio Riverwalk
Miss Congeniality (2000) / © Castle Rock Entertainment