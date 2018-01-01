Texas Prison Museum Website

Huntsville, Texas (Walker County)

Photo Credit: Flickr Creative Commons by Jerry and Pat Donaho

The Texas Prison Museum features numerous exhibits detailing the history of the Texas prison system with a look inside the operations behind the fences and walls. The museum is frequented by a cross-section of the public, ranging from grade-school students on field trips, to tourists from around the world. Since moving to the permanent museum building in 2002 the number of visitors has risen to about 32,000 per year.

Texas Prison Museum