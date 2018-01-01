Brennan’s of Houston
Brennan's Website
Houston, Texas (Harris County)
Photo Credit: Flickr Creative Commons by Ed Schipul
Brennan's is a classic, fine-dining restaurant a unique environment that sets the perfect backdrop for great memories to come to life. A frequent “top restaurant” among extensive local and national rankings, the restaurant delivers memorable experiences amid a charming New Orleans-style backdrop.
Films Featured
-
Terms of Endearment (1983)
- Brennan's is the site of one of Terms of Endearment's great comic scenes. After pursuing her for years, Garrett Breedlove (Jack Nicholson) finally convinces Aurora Greenway (Shirley MacLaine) to let him take her to lunch at Brennan's. A very prickly date ensues, followed by a famous - and even more outrageous - drive down the beach.