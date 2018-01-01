Texas Film Commission
Fort Stockton, Texas (Pecos County)
Photo Credit: Hotels.com

The Executive Inn Hotel is located in Fort Stockton. Though it doesn't look like it did in the 1984 film, it still takes reservations.

Films Featured

  • Paris, Texas (1984)

    • In his travels across Texas, one of the stops made by Travis (Harry Dean Stanton) is at the El Rancho Motel, where he shaves his beard and changes into new clothes after fleeing from his brother, Walt (Dean Stockwell).

Film Trails

Texas Classics Film Trail 

As Seen In Film

Paris, Texas Still of El Rancho Motel
Photo via Hotels.com
