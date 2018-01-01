Texas Film Commission
Menu

South East Area

The Film Friendly Texas (FFTX) program provides ongoing training and guidance to help statewide communities effectively accommodate on-location filming and market their communities as filming destinations.

Certified communities have attended a Film Friendly Texas training workshop, have submitted photo coverage of potential filming locations for inclusion in the Texas Film Commission location database and have passed filming guidelines approved by our office.

Return to the Film Friendly Texas Certified Communities Map

Interactive Map

Detailed Contact Info for Certified Film Friendly Communities Below

Mobile compatible with Google Maps app. [iOS] [Android]

View map in fullscreen / mobile

Corrigan

Region: South East area

Sydney Murphy, Executive Director
Livingston – Polk County Chamber of Commerce
936-327-4929
sydneymurphy@livingston.net
www.polkchamber.com

Jewett

Region: South East area

Becky Hughes, Mayor
City of Jewett
903-626-4416
bjfarms@yahoo.com
www.jewettedc.com

Livingston

Region: South East area

Christi Sullivan, Executive Director
Polk County Chamber of Commerce
936-327-4929
christisullivan@livingston.net
www.polkchamber.com

Livingston Filmography: The Toy BoxThe Greatest (1977)

Link to Locations Hub
Locations photo coverage available at LocationsHub.
Contact our office for additional photo coverage.

Navasota

Region: South East area

Sarah Korpita, Community Development Director
City of Navasota
936-825-2961
skorpita@navasotatx.gov
www.navasotatx.gov

Navasota Filmography: Charlie Lucas Band (Music Video) • Matt Houston (TV Episode)

Link to Locations Hub
Locations photo coverage available at LocationsHub.
Contact our office for additional photo coverage.

Onalaska

Region: South East area

Sydney Murphy, Executive Director
Livingston – Polk County Chamber of Commerce
936-327-4929
sydneymurphy@livingston.net
www.polkchamber.com

Film Friendly Neighbors

East Central Region Houston Region North Central Region North East Region

Return to the Film Friendly Texas Certified Communities Map