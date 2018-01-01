The Film Friendly Texas (FFTX) program provides ongoing training and guidance to help statewide communities effectively accommodate on-location filming and market their communities as filming destinations.

Corrigan

Region: South East area

Sydney Murphy, Executive Director

Livingston – Polk County Chamber of Commerce

936-327-4929

sydneymurphy@livingston.net

www.polkchamber.com

Jewett

Region: South East area

Becky Hughes, Mayor

City of Jewett

903-626-4416

bjfarms@yahoo.com

www.jewettedc.com

Livingston

Region: South East area

Christi Sullivan, Executive Director

Polk County Chamber of Commerce

936-327-4929

christisullivan@livingston.net

www.polkchamber.com

Livingston Filmography: The Toy Box • The Greatest (1977)



Locations photo coverage available at LocationsHub.

Contact our office for additional photo coverage.

Navasota

Region: South East area

Sarah Korpita, Community Development Director

City of Navasota

936-825-2961

skorpita@navasotatx.gov

www.navasotatx.gov

Navasota Filmography: Charlie Lucas Band (Music Video) • Matt Houston (TV Episode)



Locations photo coverage available at LocationsHub.

Contact our office for additional photo coverage.

Onalaska

Region: South East area

Sydney Murphy, Executive Director

Livingston – Polk County Chamber of Commerce

936-327-4929

sydneymurphy@livingston.net

www.polkchamber.com

