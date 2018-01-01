South East Area
The Film Friendly Texas (FFTX) program provides ongoing training and guidance to help statewide communities effectively accommodate on-location filming and market their communities as filming destinations.
Certified communities have attended a Film Friendly Texas training workshop, have submitted photo coverage of potential filming locations for inclusion in the Texas Film Commission location database and have passed filming guidelines approved by our office.
Corrigan
Region: South East area
Sydney Murphy, Executive Director
Livingston – Polk County Chamber of Commerce
936-327-4929
sydneymurphy@livingston.net
www.polkchamber.com
Jewett
Region: South East area
Becky Hughes, Mayor
City of Jewett
903-626-4416
bjfarms@yahoo.com
www.jewettedc.com
Livingston
Region: South East area
Christi Sullivan, Executive Director
Polk County Chamber of Commerce
936-327-4929
christisullivan@livingston.net
www.polkchamber.com
Livingston Filmography: The Toy Box • The Greatest (1977)
Navasota
Region: South East area
Sarah Korpita, Community Development Director
City of Navasota
936-825-2961
skorpita@navasotatx.gov
www.navasotatx.gov
Navasota Filmography: Charlie Lucas Band (Music Video) • Matt Houston (TV Episode)
Onalaska
Region: South East area
Sydney Murphy, Executive Director
Livingston – Polk County Chamber of Commerce
936-327-4929
sydneymurphy@livingston.net
www.polkchamber.com
