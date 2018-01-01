El Paso Area
The Film Friendly Texas (FFTX) program provides ongoing training and guidance to help statewide communities effectively accommodate on-location filming and market their communities as filming destinations.
Certified communities have attended a Film Friendly Texas training workshop, have submitted photo coverage of potential filming locations for inclusion in the Texas Film Commission location database and have passed filming guidelines approved by our office.
El Paso
Region: El Paso area
Susie Gaines, Director
El Paso Film Commission
800-351-6024
sgaines@elpasocvb.com
www.visitelpaso.com/film_commission
El Paso area Filmography (partial): Unlimited (2010) • The Dry Land (2010) • The Hottest State (2006) • Glory Road (2006) • Spanglish (2004) • The Day After Tomorrow (2004) • Man on Fire (2004) • Traffic (2000) • Committed (2000) • Courage Under Fire (1996) • Last Man Standing (1996) • Lolita (1997) • The Heroes of Desert Storm (1991) • Blue Sky (1994) • Wild at Heart (1990) • Fandango (1985) • Paris, Texas (1984)
Locations photo coverage available at LocationsHub.
Contact our office for additional photo coverage.