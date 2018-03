The Film Friendly Texas (FFTX) program provides ongoing training and guidance to help statewide communities effectively accommodate on-location filming and market their communities as filming destinations.

Certified communities have attended a Film Friendly Texas training workshop, have submitted photo coverage of potential filming locations for inclusion in the Texas Film Commission location database and have passed filming guidelines approved by our office.

Bandera

Region: San Antonio area

Mike Murehead

Bandera Film Office

903-644-6832 (mobile)

mike@banderafilm.com

www.banderafilm.com

Bandera Filmography (partial): Jake's Way • Top Gear USA (TV Episode) • Latino Americans • Rough Riders (1997) • Race with the Devil (1975)



Pleasanton

Region: San Antonio area

Earl Peterson, Director of Facilities and Activities

City of Pleasanton

830-569-5904

epeterson@pleasantontx.gov

www.pleasantontx.org

Pleasanton Filmography (partial): Lone Star Legend (TV Series: 2013) • The Sugarland Express (1974)



San Antonio

Region: San Antonio area

Krystal Jones, Film Commissioner

San Antonio Film Commission

210-207-6730

krystal.jones@sanantonio.gov

www.filmsanantonio.com

San Antonio area Filmography (partial): Jurassic Fight Club (TV Series: 2008) • August Evening (2007) • Syriana (2005) • Once Upon a Time in Mexico (2003) • EvenHand (2002) • American Outlaws (2001) • Miss Congeniality (2000) • All the Pretty Horses (2000) • The Newton Boys (1998) • Two for Texas (1998) • Rough Riders (TV Series: 1997) • Selena (1997) • True Women (TV Movie: 1997) • Ace Venture: When Nature Calls (1995) • Pee-wee's Big Adventure (1985)



