Austin
Region: Austin area
Brian Gannon, Director
Austin Film Office
512-583-7230
bgannon@austintexas.org
www.austinfilmcommission.com
Austin Area Filmography (partial): Austin City Limits (TV Series: 1975 - Present) • Everybody Wants Some!! (2016) • American Crime (TV Series: 2015 - 2016) • My All American (2015) • The Leftovers, Season 2 (TV Series: 2015) • Boyhood (2014) • Men, Women and Children (2014) • Transformers: Age of Extinction (2014) • The Tree of Life (2011) • Friday Night Lights (TV Series: 2006 - 2011) • Spy Kids Franchise (2001 - 2011) • Predators (2010) • Temple Grandin (TV Movie: 2010) • True Grit (2010) • Stop-Loss (2008) • Grindhouse (2007) • Idiocracy (2006) • Infamous (2006) • Man of the House (2005) • Sin City (2005) • Friday Night Lights (2004) • The Alamo (2004) • Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003) • Office Space (1999) • Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974)
Locations photo coverage available at LocationsHub.
Contact our office for additional photo coverage.
Additional local production incentive information.
Bastrop
Region: Austin area
Debbie Moore
Bastrop Film Commission
225-802-4702
mooreaboutbastrop@yahoo.com
www.cityofbastrop.org
Bastrop Filmography (partial): A Country Called Home (2015) • Boyhood (2014) • Angels Sing (2013) • Joe (2013) • Pit Stop (2013) • Prince Avalanche (2013) • Extreme Makeover: Home Edition (TV Episode: 2012) • Bernie (2011) • Temple Grandin (TV Movie: 2010) • Friday the 13th (2009) • Fireflies in the Garden (2008) • Where The Heart Is (2000) • Home Fries (1998) • Lonesome Dove (TV Mini-Series: 1989) • Lovin' Molly (1974)
Locations photo coverage available at LocationsHub.
Contact our office for additional photo coverage.
Buda
Region: Austin area
Lysa Gonzalez, Director of Tourism
City of Buda
512-295-7170
lgonzalez@ci.buda.tx.us
www.budatxtourism.com
Buda Filmography: The Association (2015) • Friday Night Lights (TV Series: 2006 - 2011) • Snake Tales (2000) • Beyond the Prairie II: The True Story of Laura Ingalls Wilder Continues (TV Movie: 1999) • The Newton Boys (1998) • A Small Town In Texas (1976)
Locations photo coverage available at LocationsHub.
Contact our office for additional photo coverage.
Cedar Park
Region: Austin area
Jennie Huerta
Media & Communications Manager, City of Cedar Park
512-401-5006
jennie.huerta@cedarparktexas.gov
www.cedarparktexas.gov
Cedar Park Filmography: The Great Christmas Light Fight (TV Episode: 2013) • The New Guy (2002)
Locations photo coverage available at LocationsHub.
Contact our office for additional photo coverage.
Elgin
Region: Austin area
Amy Miller, Community Development Director
City of Elgin
512-285-5721
amiller@ci.elgin.tx.us
Elgin Filmography (partial): My All American (2015) • Transformers: Age of Extinction (2014) • The Tree of Life (2011) • Temple Grandin (TV Movie: 2010) • A Scanner Darkly (2006) • The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning (2006) • The Legend of Ghostwolf (2005) • Dr. Phil (TV Episode: 2004) • America Brown (2004) • Barbecue: A Texas Love Story (2004) • Friday Night Lights (2004) • Tom's Wife (2004) • The 25th Hour (2002) • The New Guy (2002) • Snake Tales (2000) • Varsity Blues (1999) • Cadillac Ranch (1996) • The Big Green (1995) • Shadows of Desire (TV Movie: 1994) • In Broad Daylight (TV Movie: 1991) • The Great Waldo Pepper (1975) • Epicurious • The Picnic • Wilderness • Fool's Gold
Locations photo coverage available at LocationsHub.
Contact our office for additional photo coverage.
Florence
Region: Austin area
Shawna Platt
Florence Chamber of Commerce
512-567-6724
shawnaplatt11@gmail.com
www.florencetex.com
Florence Filmography: Fool's Gold
Locations photo coverage available at LocationsHub.
Contact our office for additional photo coverage.
Granger
Region: Austin area
Andrew Bill, City Administrator
City of Granger
512-859-2755
cityadmin@cityofgranger.org
www.cityofgranger.org
Granger Filmography (partial): Kill or Be Killed (2015) • True Grit (2010) • The Return (2006) • The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning (2006) • When Zachary Beaver Came To Town (2003) • 25th Hour (2002) • Michael (1996) • Purgatory County (1996)
Locations photo coverage available at LocationsHub.
Contact our office for additional photo coverage.
Hutto
Region: Austin area
Kristi Robich, Special Events Coordinator
City of Hutto
512-759-4029
Kristi.Robich@HuttoTX.gov
www.visithutto.com
www.facebook.com/downtownhutto
Hutto Filmography (partial): Bug (2015) • From Dusk Till Dawn, Season 1 (TV Series: 2014) • The Stanton Family Grave Robbery (2008) • Blood Simple (1984)
Locations photo coverage available at LocationsHub.
Contact our office for additional photo coverage.
Kyle
Region: Austin area
Victoria Vargas, Economic Development Specialist
Department of Economic Development, City of Kyle
512-262-3932
victoria@cityofkyle.com
http://www.kyleed.com/
Kyle Filmography (partial): Summer League (2013) • Secret At Arrow Lake (2009) • The Lights (2009) • Blood Simple (1984) • Ressurection (1980)
Locations photo coverage available at LocationsHub.
Contact our office for additional photo coverage.
Lago Vista
Region: Austin area
Elaine Hughes, Executive Director
Lago Vista Chamber of Commerce
512-267-7952
ehughes@lagovista.org
www.lagovista.org
Lago Vista Filmography: Tryst of Fate (2009)
Locations photo coverage available at LocationsHub.
Contact our office for additional photo coverage.
Leander
Region: Austin area
Mark Tummons, Parks and Recreation Director
City of Leander
512-528-2993
Mtummons@leandertx.gov
www.leandertx.gov
Leander Filmography: Dadgum, Texas (2011) • Pineapple (2008) • The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003) • The Rookie (2002)
Locations photo coverage available at LocationsHub.
Contact our office for additional photo coverage.
Liberty Hill
Region: Austin area
Barbara Zwernemann, City Secretary
City of Liberty Hill
512-778-5449
bzwernemann@libertyhilltx.gov
www.lhtexas.com
Liberty Hill Filmography: Kleenex "Kindred Spirits" (Commercial: 2015) • Spirit Reins (Short Documentary: 2015) • Cicadas (2000) • The Newton Boys (1998)
Locations photo coverage available at LocationsHub.
Contact our office for additional photo coverage.
Lockhart
Region: Austin area
Rob Tobias, Economic Development
City of Lockhart
512-398-3461
ecodev@lockhart-tx.org
rtobias@lockhart-tx.org
www.lockhartedc.com/lockhart-film-friendly
Andrea Davila, Assistant to Economic Development Director
Lockhart Economic Development Corporation
512-398-3461
ecodev@lockhart-tx.org
adavila@lockhart-tx.org
www.lockhartedc.com/lockhart-film-friendly
Lockhart Filmography (partial): The Leftovers, Season 2 (TV Series: 2015) • Transformers: Age of Extinction (2014) • Joe (2013) • The Bystander Theory (2013) • Bernie (2011) • Temple Grandin (TV Movie: 2010) • Stop-Loss (2008) • Secondhand Lions (2003) • Where The Heart Is (2000) • The Faculty (1998) • The Newton Boys (1998) • Waiting for Guffman (1996) • What's Eating Gilbert Grape (1993) • The Great Waldo Pepper (1975)
Locations photo coverage available at LocationsHub.
Contact our office for additional photo coverage.
Manor
Region: Austin area
Tom Bolt, City Manager
City of Manor
512-272-5555
tbolt@cityofmanor.org
www.cityofmanor.org
Sammie Hatfield, Community Development Manager
City of Manor
512-272-5555
shatfield@cityofmanor.org
www.cityofmanor.org
Manor Filmography (partial): Barracuda (2017) • Everybody Wants Some!! (2016) • Lost in the Sun (2016) • American Crime, Season One (TV Series: 2015) • Crunch Time, Seasone One (TV Series: 2015) • My All-American (2015) • Deliverance Creek (TV Movie: 2014) • Transformers: Age of Extinction (2014) • Two Step (2014) • Joe (2013) • Revolution, Season 2 (TV Series: 2013) • The Lying Game, Season One (TV Series: 2011) • Predators (2010) • Friday Night Lights, Season 3 (TV Series: 2008) • The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003) • The New Guy (2002) • A Perfect World (1993) • What's Eating Gilbert Grape (1993)
Locations photo coverage available at LocationsHub.
Contact our office for additional photo coverage.
Pflugerville
Region: Austin area
Terri Waggoner, Public Information Officer
City of Pflugerville
512-990-6115
pio@pflugervilletx.gov
www.pflugervilletx.gov
Pamela Cosel, Marketing & Special Events Coordinator
City of Pflugerville
512-990-6113
pamelac@pflugervilletx.gov
www.pflugervilletx.gov
Pflugerville Filmography (partial): American Crime (TV Pilot: 2015) • Transformers: Age of Extinction (2014) • Cinema Six (2012) • Friday Night Lights (TV Series: 2006 - 2011) • Secondhand Lions (2003) • The Newton Boys (1998) • What's Eating Gilbert Grape (1993) • Blood Simple (1984) • The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas (1982)
Locations photo coverage available at LocationsHub.
Contact our office for additional photo coverage.
Round Rock
Region: Austin area
Scot S. Wilkinson, Director for Arts and Culture
City of Round Rock
512-671-2705 (x2705) (O)
940-391-1928 (C)
swilkinson@roundrocktexas.gov
www.roundrocktexas.gov
Round Rock Filography (partial): American Crime, Season 2 (2016) • Beyond The Darkness (2016) • The Association (2015) • No No: A Dockumentary (2014) • Friday the 13th (2009) • Idiocracy (2006) • The Simple Life, Season 2 (TV Episode: 2004) • The Rookie (2002) • Miss Congeniality (2000) • My Boyfriend's Back (1993) • Blood Simple (1984) • Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974)
Locations photo coverage available at LocationsHub.
Contact our office for additional photo coverage.
San Marcos
Region: Austin area
Kristy Stark, Interim Communications Director
City of San Marcos
512-393-8105
filmfriendly@sanmarcostx.com
kstark@sanmarcostx.gov
www.sanmarcostx.gov
Kevin Burke, Economic Development & Downtown Administrator
City of San Marcos
512-393-8108
kburke@sanmarcostx.gov
http://www.sanmarcostx.gov
San Marcos Filmography: Everybody Wants Some!! (2016) • American Crime (TV Series: 2015 - 2016) • The Teller and the Truth (2015) • Boyhood (2014) • The Tree of Life (2011) • Friday Night Lights (TV Series; 2006 - 2011) • Idiocracy (2006) • The Faculty (1998) • Courage Under Fire (1996) • Flesh and Bone (1993) • The Getaway (1972)
Locations photo coverage available at LocationsHub.
Contact our office for additional photo coverage.
Smithville
Region: Austin area
Robert Tamble, Interim City Manager
City of Smithville
512-237-3282
citymanager@ci.smithville.tx.us
www.ci.smithville.tx.us
Smithville Filmography (partial): A Country Called Home (2015) • My All American (2015) • Joe (2013) • Doonby (2013) • 5 Time Champion (2012) • Bernie (2011) • Natural Selection (2011) • The Tree of Life (2011) • Beneath the Darkness (2011) • Fireflies In The Garden (2008) • Hope Floats (1998) • The Texas Rangers (TV Pilot)
Locations photo coverage available at LocationsHub.
Contact our office for additional photo coverage.
Taylor
Region: Austin area
Deby Lannen, Main Street Manager
City of Taylor
512-352-3463
deby.lannen@taylortx.gov
www.taylortx.gov
Taylor Filmography (partial): Everybody Wants Some!! (2016) • Transformers: Age of Extinction (2014) • Joe (2013) • Natural Selection (2011) • Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives (TV Episode: 2007) • The Hticher (2007) • Infamous (2006) • Friday Night Lights (2004) • Barbecue: A Texas Love Story (2004) • The Life of David Gale (2003) • The Rookie (2002) • Where The Heart Is (2000) • Varsity Blues (1999) • SubUrbia (1996)
Locations photo coverage available at LocationsHub.
Contact our office for additional photo coverage.