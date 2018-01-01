The Film Friendly Texas (FFTX) program provides ongoing training and guidance to help statewide communities effectively accommodate on-location filming and market their communities as filming destinations.

Certified communities have attended a Film Friendly Texas training workshop, have submitted photo coverage of potential filming locations for inclusion in the Texas Film Commission location database and have passed filming guidelines approved by our office.

Austin

Region: Austin area

Brian Gannon, Director

Austin Film Office

512-583-7230

bgannon@austintexas.org

www.austinfilmcommission.com

Austin Area Filmography (partial): Austin City Limits (TV Series: 1975 - Present) • Everybody Wants Some!! (2016) • American Crime (TV Series: 2015 - 2016) • My All American (2015) • The Leftovers, Season 2 (TV Series: 2015) • Boyhood (2014) • Men, Women and Children (2014) • Transformers: Age of Extinction (2014) • The Tree of Life (2011) • Friday Night Lights (TV Series: 2006 - 2011) • Spy Kids Franchise (2001 - 2011) • Predators (2010) • Temple Grandin (TV Movie: 2010) • True Grit (2010) • Stop-Loss (2008) • Grindhouse (2007) • Idiocracy (2006) • Infamous (2006) • Man of the House (2005) • Sin City (2005) • Friday Night Lights (2004) • The Alamo (2004) • Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003) • Office Space (1999) • Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974)



Locations photo coverage available at LocationsHub.

Contact our office for additional photo coverage.

Additional local production incentive information.

Bastrop

Region: Austin area

Debbie Moore

Bastrop Film Commission

225-802-4702

mooreaboutbastrop@yahoo.com

www.cityofbastrop.org

Bastrop Filmography (partial): A Country Called Home (2015) • Boyhood (2014) • Angels Sing (2013) • Joe (2013) • Pit Stop (2013) • Prince Avalanche (2013) • Extreme Makeover: Home Edition (TV Episode: 2012) • Bernie (2011) • Temple Grandin (TV Movie: 2010) • Friday the 13th (2009) • Fireflies in the Garden (2008) • Where The Heart Is (2000) • Home Fries (1998) • Lonesome Dove (TV Mini-Series: 1989) • Lovin' Molly (1974)



Locations photo coverage available at LocationsHub.

Contact our office for additional photo coverage.

Buda

Region: Austin area

Lysa Gonzalez, Director of Tourism

City of Buda

512-295-7170

lgonzalez@ci.buda.tx.us

www.budatxtourism.com

Buda Filmography: The Association (2015) • Friday Night Lights (TV Series: 2006 - 2011) • Snake Tales (2000) • Beyond the Prairie II: The True Story of Laura Ingalls Wilder Continues (TV Movie: 1999) • The Newton Boys (1998) • A Small Town In Texas (1976)



Locations photo coverage available at LocationsHub.

Contact our office for additional photo coverage.

Cedar Park

Region: Austin area

Jennie Huerta

Media & Communications Manager, City of Cedar Park

512-401-5006

jennie.huerta@cedarparktexas.gov

www.cedarparktexas.gov

Cedar Park Filmography: The Great Christmas Light Fight (TV Episode: 2013) • The New Guy (2002)



Locations photo coverage available at LocationsHub.

Contact our office for additional photo coverage.

Elgin

Region: Austin area

Amy Miller, Community Development Director

City of Elgin

512-285-5721

amiller@ci.elgin.tx.us

Elgin Filmography (partial): My All American (2015) • Transformers: Age of Extinction (2014) • The Tree of Life (2011) • Temple Grandin (TV Movie: 2010) • A Scanner Darkly (2006) • The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning (2006) • The Legend of Ghostwolf (2005) • Dr. Phil (TV Episode: 2004) • America Brown (2004) • Barbecue: A Texas Love Story (2004) • Friday Night Lights (2004) • Tom's Wife (2004) • The 25th Hour (2002) • The New Guy (2002) • Snake Tales (2000) • Varsity Blues (1999) • Cadillac Ranch (1996) • The Big Green (1995) • Shadows of Desire (TV Movie: 1994) • In Broad Daylight (TV Movie: 1991) • The Great Waldo Pepper (1975) • Epicurious • The Picnic • Wilderness • Fool's Gold



Locations photo coverage available at LocationsHub.

Contact our office for additional photo coverage.

Florence

Region: Austin area

Shawna Platt

Florence Chamber of Commerce

512-567-6724

shawnaplatt11@gmail.com

www.florencetex.com

Florence Filmography: Fool's Gold



Locations photo coverage available at LocationsHub.

Contact our office for additional photo coverage.

Granger

Region: Austin area

Andrew Bill, City Administrator

City of Granger

512-859-2755

cityadmin@cityofgranger.org

www.cityofgranger.org

Granger Filmography (partial): Kill or Be Killed (2015) • True Grit (2010) • The Return (2006) • The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning (2006) • When Zachary Beaver Came To Town (2003) • 25th Hour (2002) • Michael (1996) • Purgatory County (1996)



Locations photo coverage available at LocationsHub.

Contact our office for additional photo coverage.

Hutto

Region: Austin area

Kristi Robich, Special Events Coordinator

City of Hutto

512-759-4029

Kristi.Robich@HuttoTX.gov

www.visithutto.com

www.facebook.com/downtownhutto

Hutto Filmography (partial): Bug (2015) • From Dusk Till Dawn, Season 1 (TV Series: 2014) • The Stanton Family Grave Robbery (2008) • Blood Simple (1984)



Locations photo coverage available at LocationsHub.

Contact our office for additional photo coverage.

Kyle

Region: Austin area

Victoria Vargas, Economic Development Specialist

Department of Economic Development, City of Kyle

512-262-3932

victoria@cityofkyle.com

http://www.kyleed.com/

Kyle Filmography (partial): Summer League (2013) • Secret At Arrow Lake (2009) • The Lights (2009) • Blood Simple (1984) • Ressurection (1980)



Locations photo coverage available at LocationsHub.

Contact our office for additional photo coverage.

Lago Vista

Region: Austin area

Elaine Hughes, Executive Director

Lago Vista Chamber of Commerce

512-267-7952

ehughes@lagovista.org

www.lagovista.org

Lago Vista Filmography: Tryst of Fate (2009)



Locations photo coverage available at LocationsHub.

Contact our office for additional photo coverage.

Leander

Region: Austin area

Mark Tummons, Parks and Recreation Director

City of Leander

512-528-2993

Mtummons@leandertx.gov

www.leandertx.gov

Leander Filmography: Dadgum, Texas (2011) • Pineapple (2008) • The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003) • The Rookie (2002)



Locations photo coverage available at LocationsHub.

Contact our office for additional photo coverage.

Liberty Hill

Region: Austin area

Barbara Zwernemann, City Secretary

City of Liberty Hill

512-778-5449

bzwernemann@libertyhilltx.gov

www.lhtexas.com

Liberty Hill Filmography: Kleenex "Kindred Spirits" (Commercial: 2015) • Spirit Reins (Short Documentary: 2015) • Cicadas (2000) • The Newton Boys (1998)



Locations photo coverage available at LocationsHub.

Contact our office for additional photo coverage.

Lockhart

Region: Austin area

Rob Tobias, Economic Development

City of Lockhart

512-398-3461

ecodev@lockhart-tx.org

rtobias@lockhart-tx.org

www.lockhartedc.com/lockhart-film-friendly

Andrea Davila, Assistant to Economic Development Director

Lockhart Economic Development Corporation

512-398-3461

ecodev@lockhart-tx.org

adavila@lockhart-tx.org

www.lockhartedc.com/lockhart-film-friendly

Lockhart Filmography (partial): The Leftovers, Season 2 (TV Series: 2015) • Transformers: Age of Extinction (2014) • Joe (2013) • The Bystander Theory (2013) • Bernie (2011) • Temple Grandin (TV Movie: 2010) • Stop-Loss (2008) • Secondhand Lions (2003) • Where The Heart Is (2000) • The Faculty (1998) • The Newton Boys (1998) • Waiting for Guffman (1996) • What's Eating Gilbert Grape (1993) • The Great Waldo Pepper (1975)



Locations photo coverage available at LocationsHub.

Contact our office for additional photo coverage.

Manor

Region: Austin area

Tom Bolt, City Manager

City of Manor

512-272-5555

tbolt@cityofmanor.org

www.cityofmanor.org

Sammie Hatfield, Community Development Manager

City of Manor

512-272-5555

shatfield@cityofmanor.org

www.cityofmanor.org

Manor Filmography (partial): Barracuda (2017) • Everybody Wants Some!! (2016) • Lost in the Sun (2016) • American Crime, Season One (TV Series: 2015) • Crunch Time, Seasone One (TV Series: 2015) • My All-American (2015) • Deliverance Creek (TV Movie: 2014) • Transformers: Age of Extinction (2014) • Two Step (2014) • Joe (2013) • Revolution, Season 2 (TV Series: 2013) • The Lying Game, Season One (TV Series: 2011) • Predators (2010) • Friday Night Lights, Season 3 (TV Series: 2008) • The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003) • The New Guy (2002) • A Perfect World (1993) • What's Eating Gilbert Grape (1993)



Locations photo coverage available at LocationsHub.

Contact our office for additional photo coverage.

Pflugerville

Region: Austin area

Terri Waggoner, Public Information Officer

City of Pflugerville

512-990-6115

pio@pflugervilletx.gov

www.pflugervilletx.gov

Pamela Cosel, Marketing & Special Events Coordinator

City of Pflugerville

512-990-6113

pamelac@pflugervilletx.gov

www.pflugervilletx.gov

Pflugerville Filmography (partial): American Crime (TV Pilot: 2015) • Transformers: Age of Extinction (2014) • Cinema Six (2012) • Friday Night Lights (TV Series: 2006 - 2011) • Secondhand Lions (2003) • The Newton Boys (1998) • What's Eating Gilbert Grape (1993) • Blood Simple (1984) • The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas (1982)



Locations photo coverage available at LocationsHub.

Contact our office for additional photo coverage.

Round Rock

Region: Austin area

Scot S. Wilkinson, Director for Arts and Culture

City of Round Rock

512-671-2705 (x2705) (O)

940-391-1928 (C)

swilkinson@roundrocktexas.gov

www.roundrocktexas.gov

Round Rock Filography (partial): American Crime, Season 2 (2016) • Beyond The Darkness (2016) • The Association (2015) • No No: A Dockumentary (2014) • Friday the 13th (2009) • Idiocracy (2006) • The Simple Life, Season 2 (TV Episode: 2004) • The Rookie (2002) • Miss Congeniality (2000) • My Boyfriend's Back (1993) • Blood Simple (1984) • Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974)



Locations photo coverage available at LocationsHub.

Contact our office for additional photo coverage.

San Marcos

Region: Austin area

Kristy Stark, Interim Communications Director

City of San Marcos

512-393-8105

filmfriendly@sanmarcostx.com

kstark@sanmarcostx.gov

www.sanmarcostx.gov

Kevin Burke, Economic Development & Downtown Administrator

City of San Marcos

512-393-8108

kburke@sanmarcostx.gov

http://www.sanmarcostx.gov

San Marcos Filmography: Everybody Wants Some!! (2016) • American Crime (TV Series: 2015 - 2016) • The Teller and the Truth (2015) • Boyhood (2014) • The Tree of Life (2011) • Friday Night Lights (TV Series; 2006 - 2011) • Idiocracy (2006) • The Faculty (1998) • Courage Under Fire (1996) • Flesh and Bone (1993) • The Getaway (1972)



Locations photo coverage available at LocationsHub.

Contact our office for additional photo coverage.

Smithville

Region: Austin area

Robert Tamble, Interim City Manager

City of Smithville

512-237-3282

citymanager@ci.smithville.tx.us

www.ci.smithville.tx.us

Smithville Filmography (partial): A Country Called Home (2015) • My All American (2015) • Joe (2013) • Doonby (2013) • 5 Time Champion (2012) • Bernie (2011) • Natural Selection (2011) • The Tree of Life (2011) • Beneath the Darkness (2011) • Fireflies In The Garden (2008) • Hope Floats (1998) • The Texas Rangers (TV Pilot)



Locations photo coverage available at LocationsHub.

Contact our office for additional photo coverage.

Taylor

Region: Austin area

Deby Lannen, Main Street Manager

City of Taylor

512-352-3463

deby.lannen@taylortx.gov

www.taylortx.gov

Taylor Filmography (partial): Everybody Wants Some!! (2016) • Transformers: Age of Extinction (2014) • Joe (2013) • Natural Selection (2011) • Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives (TV Episode: 2007) • The Hticher (2007) • Infamous (2006) • Friday Night Lights (2004) • Barbecue: A Texas Love Story (2004) • The Life of David Gale (2003) • The Rookie (2002) • Where The Heart Is (2000) • Varsity Blues (1999) • SubUrbia (1996)



Locations photo coverage available at LocationsHub.

Contact our office for additional photo coverage.

