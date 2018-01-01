Texas Film Commission
The Film Friendly Texas (FFTX) program provides ongoing training and guidance to help statewide communities effectively accommodate on-location filming and market their communities as filming destinations.

Certified communities have attended a Film Friendly Texas training workshop, have submitted photo coverage of potential filming locations for inclusion in the Texas Film Commission location database and have passed filming guidelines approved by our office.

Austin

Region: Austin area

Brian Gannon, Director
Austin Film Office
512-583-7230
bgannon@austintexas.org
www.austinfilmcommission.com

Austin Area Filmography (partial): Austin City Limits (TV Series: 1975 - Present) •  Everybody Wants Some!! (2016) • American Crime (TV Series: 2015 - 2016) • My All American (2015) • The Leftovers, Season 2 (TV Series: 2015) • Boyhood (2014) • Men, Women and Children (2014) • Transformers: Age of Extinction (2014) • The Tree of Life (2011) • Friday Night Lights (TV Series: 2006 - 2011) • Spy Kids Franchise (2001 - 2011) • Predators (2010) • Temple Grandin (TV Movie: 2010) • True Grit (2010) • Stop-Loss (2008) • Grindhouse (2007) • Idiocracy (2006) • Infamous (2006) • Man of the House (2005) • Sin City (2005) • Friday Night Lights (2004) • The Alamo (2004) • Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003) • Office Space (1999) • Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974)

Additional local production incentive information.

Bastrop

Region: Austin area

Debbie Moore
Bastrop Film Commission
225-802-4702
mooreaboutbastrop@yahoo.com
www.cityofbastrop.org

Bastrop Filmography (partial): A Country Called Home (2015) • Boyhood (2014) • Angels Sing (2013) • Joe (2013) • Pit Stop (2013) • Prince Avalanche (2013) • Extreme Makeover: Home Edition (TV Episode: 2012) • Bernie (2011) • Temple Grandin (TV Movie: 2010) • Friday the 13th (2009) • Fireflies in the Garden (2008) • Where The Heart Is (2000) • Home Fries (1998) • Lonesome Dove (TV Mini-Series: 1989) • Lovin' Molly (1974)

Buda

Region: Austin area

Lysa Gonzalez, Director of Tourism
City of Buda
512-295-7170
lgonzalez@ci.buda.tx.us
www.budatxtourism.com

Buda Filmography: The Association (2015) • Friday Night Lights (TV Series: 2006 - 2011) • Snake Tales (2000) • Beyond the Prairie II: The True Story of Laura Ingalls Wilder Continues (TV Movie: 1999) • The Newton Boys (1998) • A Small Town In Texas (1976)

Cedar Park

Region: Austin area

Jennie Huerta
Media & Communications Manager, City of Cedar Park
512-401-5006
jennie.huerta@cedarparktexas.gov
www.cedarparktexas.gov

Cedar Park Filmography: The Great Christmas Light Fight (TV Episode: 2013) The New Guy (2002)

Elgin

Region: Austin area

Amy Miller, Community Development Director
City of Elgin
512-285-5721
amiller@ci.elgin.tx.us

Elgin Filmography (partial): My All American (2015) • Transformers: Age of Extinction (2014) • The Tree of Life (2011) • Temple Grandin (TV Movie: 2010) • A Scanner Darkly (2006) • The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning (2006) • The Legend of Ghostwolf (2005) • Dr. Phil (TV Episode: 2004) • America Brown (2004) • Barbecue: A Texas Love Story (2004) • Friday Night Lights (2004) • Tom's Wife (2004) • The 25th Hour (2002) • The New Guy (2002) • Snake Tales (2000) • Varsity Blues (1999) • Cadillac Ranch (1996) • The Big Green (1995) • Shadows of Desire (TV Movie: 1994) • In Broad Daylight (TV Movie: 1991) • The Great Waldo Pepper (1975) • Epicurious • The Picnic • Wilderness • Fool's Gold

Florence

Region: Austin area

Shawna Platt
Florence Chamber of Commerce
512-567-6724
shawnaplatt11@gmail.com
www.florencetex.com

Florence Filmography: Fool's Gold

Granger

Region: Austin area

Andrew Bill, City Administrator
City of Granger
512-859-2755
cityadmin@cityofgranger.org
www.cityofgranger.org

Granger Filmography (partial): Kill or Be Killed (2015) • True Grit (2010) • The Return (2006) • The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning (2006) • When Zachary Beaver Came To Town (2003) • 25th Hour (2002) • Michael (1996) • Purgatory County (1996)

Hutto

Region: Austin area

Kristi Robich, Special Events Coordinator
City of Hutto
512-759-4029
Kristi.Robich@HuttoTX.gov
www.visithutto.com
www.facebook.com/downtownhutto

Hutto Filmography (partial): Bug (2015) • From Dusk Till Dawn, Season 1 (TV Series: 2014) • The Stanton Family Grave Robbery (2008) • Blood Simple (1984)

Kyle

Region: Austin area

Victoria Vargas, Economic Development Specialist
Department of Economic Development, City of Kyle
512-262-3932
victoria@cityofkyle.com
http://www.kyleed.com/

Kyle Filmography (partial): Summer League (2013) • Secret At Arrow Lake (2009) • The Lights (2009) • Blood Simple (1984) • Ressurection (1980)

Lago Vista

Region: Austin area

Elaine Hughes, Executive Director
Lago Vista Chamber of Commerce
512-267-7952
ehughes@lagovista.org
www.lagovista.org

Lago Vista Filmography: Tryst of Fate (2009)

Leander

Region: Austin area

Mark Tummons, Parks and Recreation Director
City of Leander
512-528-2993
Mtummons@leandertx.gov
www.leandertx.gov

Leander Filmography: Dadgum, Texas (2011) • Pineapple (2008) • The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003) • The Rookie (2002)

Liberty Hill

Region: Austin area

Barbara Zwernemann, City Secretary
City of Liberty Hill
512-778-5449
bzwernemann@libertyhilltx.gov
www.lhtexas.com

Liberty Hill Filmography: Kleenex "Kindred Spirits" (Commercial: 2015) • Spirit Reins (Short Documentary: 2015) • Cicadas (2000) • The Newton Boys (1998)

Lockhart

Region: Austin area

Rob Tobias, Economic Development
City of Lockhart
512-398-3461
ecodev@lockhart-tx.org
rtobias@lockhart-tx.org
www.lockhartedc.com/lockhart-film-friendly

Andrea Davila, Assistant to Economic Development Director
Lockhart Economic Development Corporation
512-398-3461
ecodev@lockhart-tx.org
adavila@lockhart-tx.org
www.lockhartedc.com/lockhart-film-friendly

Lockhart Filmography (partial): The Leftovers, Season 2 (TV Series: 2015) • Transformers: Age of Extinction (2014) • Joe (2013) • The Bystander Theory (2013) • Bernie (2011) • Temple Grandin (TV Movie: 2010) • Stop-Loss (2008) • Secondhand Lions (2003) • Where The Heart Is (2000) • The Faculty (1998) • The Newton Boys (1998) • Waiting for Guffman (1996) • What's Eating Gilbert Grape (1993) • The Great Waldo Pepper (1975)

Manor

Region: Austin area

Tom Bolt, City Manager
City of Manor
512-272-5555
tbolt@cityofmanor.org
www.cityofmanor.org

Sammie Hatfield, Community Development Manager
City of Manor
512-272-5555
shatfield@cityofmanor.org
www.cityofmanor.org

Manor Filmography (partial): Barracuda (2017) • Everybody Wants Some!! (2016) • Lost in the Sun (2016) • American Crime, Season One (TV Series: 2015) • Crunch Time, Seasone One (TV Series: 2015) • My All-American (2015) • Deliverance Creek (TV Movie: 2014) • Transformers: Age of Extinction (2014) • Two Step (2014) • Joe (2013) • Revolution, Season 2 (TV Series: 2013) • The Lying Game, Season One (TV Series: 2011) • Predators (2010) • Friday Night Lights, Season 3 (TV Series: 2008) • The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003) • The New Guy (2002) • A Perfect World (1993) • What's Eating Gilbert Grape (1993)

Pflugerville

Region: Austin area

Terri Waggoner, Public Information Officer
City of Pflugerville
512-990-6115
pio@pflugervilletx.gov
www.pflugervilletx.gov

Pamela Cosel, Marketing & Special Events Coordinator
City of Pflugerville
512-990-6113
pamelac@pflugervilletx.gov
www.pflugervilletx.gov

Pflugerville Filmography (partial): American Crime (TV Pilot: 2015) • Transformers: Age of Extinction (2014) • Cinema Six (2012) • Friday Night Lights (TV Series: 2006 - 2011) • Secondhand Lions (2003) • The Newton Boys (1998) • What's Eating Gilbert Grape (1993) • Blood Simple (1984) • The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas (1982)

Round Rock

Region: Austin area

Scot S. Wilkinson, Director for Arts and Culture
City of Round Rock
512-671-2705 (x2705) (O)
940-391-1928 (C)
swilkinson@roundrocktexas.gov
www.roundrocktexas.gov

Round Rock Filography (partial): American Crime, Season 2 (2016) • Beyond The Darkness (2016) • The Association (2015) • No No: A Dockumentary (2014) • Friday the 13th (2009) • Idiocracy (2006) • The Simple Life, Season 2 (TV Episode: 2004) • The Rookie (2002) • Miss Congeniality (2000) • My Boyfriend's Back (1993) • Blood Simple (1984) • Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974)

San Marcos

Region: Austin area

Kristy Stark, Interim Communications Director
City of San Marcos
512-393-8105
filmfriendly@sanmarcostx.com
kstark@sanmarcostx.gov
www.sanmarcostx.gov

Kevin Burke, Economic Development & Downtown Administrator
City of San Marcos
512-393-8108
kburke@sanmarcostx.gov
http://www.sanmarcostx.gov

San Marcos Filmography: Everybody Wants Some!! (2016) • American Crime (TV Series: 2015 - 2016) • The Teller and the Truth (2015) • Boyhood (2014) • The Tree of Life (2011) • Friday Night Lights (TV Series; 2006 - 2011) • Idiocracy (2006) • The Faculty (1998) • Courage Under Fire (1996) • Flesh and Bone (1993) • The Getaway (1972)

Smithville

Region: Austin area

Robert Tamble, Interim City Manager
City of Smithville
512-237-3282
citymanager@ci.smithville.tx.us
www.ci.smithville.tx.us

Smithville Filmography (partial): A Country Called Home (2015) • My All American (2015) • Joe (2013) • Doonby (2013) • 5 Time Champion (2012) • Bernie (2011) • Natural Selection (2011) • The Tree of Life (2011) • Beneath the Darkness (2011) • Fireflies In The Garden (2008) • Hope Floats (1998) • The Texas Rangers (TV Pilot)

Taylor

Region: Austin area

Deby Lannen, Main Street Manager
City of Taylor
512-352-3463
deby.lannen@taylortx.gov
www.taylortx.gov

Taylor Filmography (partial): Everybody Wants Some!! (2016) • Transformers: Age of Extinction (2014) • Joe (2013) • Natural Selection (2011) • Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives (TV Episode: 2007) • The Hticher (2007) • Infamous (2006) • Friday Night Lights (2004) • Barbecue: A Texas Love Story (2004) • The Life of David Gale (2003) • The Rookie (2002) • Where The Heart Is (2000) • Varsity Blues (1999) • SubUrbia (1996)

