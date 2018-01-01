Texas Film Commission
Dallas / Fort Worth Area

The Film Friendly Texas (FFTX) program provides ongoing training and guidance to help statewide communities effectively accommodate on-location filming and market their communities as filming destinations.

Certified communities have attended a Film Friendly Texas training workshop, have submitted photo coverage of potential filming locations for inclusion in the Texas Film Commission location database and have passed filming guidelines approved by our office.

Arlington

Region: Dallas / Fort Worth area

Ryan Hunt, Communications Coordinator - Social Media & Broadcasting
City of Arlington
817-459-6414
ryan.hunt@arlingtontx.gov
www.arlington-tx.gov/filmfriendly

Arlington Filmography: The Amazing Race (TV Episode: 2015) • Man v. Food (TV Episode: 2012) • Entourage (TV Episode: 2010) • Prison Break (TV Episode: 2007) • Spy Kids 2: Island of Lost Dreams (2002) • The Rookie (2002) • Tin Cup (1996) • Bull Durham (1988) • Tender Mercies (1983) • Logan's Run (1976)

Cedar Hill

Region: Dallas / Fort Worth area

Allison J. H. Thompson, Director of Economic Development
Cedar Hill Economic Development Corporation
972-291-5132, ext. 2
allison.thompson@cedarhilltx.com
www.cedarhilledc.com

Cedar Hill Filmography: Storage Wars (TV Episode: 2012) • Fugitive Among Us (1992) • Hell HouseOllie Hopnoodle's haven of Bliss (1988)

Dallas

Region: Dallas / Fort Worth area

Janis Burklund, Director
Dallas Film Commission
877-817-FILM
janis.burklund@dallascityhall.com
www.dallasfilmcommission.com

Dallas area Filmography (partial): A Ghost Story (2017) • Bomb City (2017) • Queen of the South (TV Series: 2016) • Undercover Boss (TV Series: 2016) • Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team (TV Series: 2016) • Dallas (TV Series: 2014) • Donna Decorates Dallas (TV Series: 2014) • Chasing Shakespeare (2013) • Top Chef (TV Series, S9: 2012) • Storage Wars: Texas (TV Series: 2013) • The Good Guys (TV Pilot: 2010) • Chase (TV Series: 2010) • Lone Star (TV Series: 2010) • The Deep End (2010) • Mongolian Death Worm (2010) • Open Season 3 (2010) • Open Season 2 (2008) • Prison Break (TV Series: 2007) • Missionary Man (2007) • Barney & Friends (TV Series: 2010) • Walker, Texas Ranger (TV Series) • Dallas (TV Series: 1978)

Fort Worth

Region: Dallas / Fort Worth area

Jessica Christopherson, Director
Fort Worth Film Commission
817-698-7842
800-433-5747
jessicachristopherson@fortworth.com
www.fortworth.com/film

Fort Worth area Filmography (partial): A Ghost Story (2017) • My All-American (2015) • The Amazing Race (TV Episode: 2014) • Dallas (TV Series: 2012) • Lone Star (TV Series: 2010) • Glory Road (2006) • Pure Country (1992) • Walker, Texas Ranger (TV Series: 1991) • Problem Child (1990) • Dallas (TV Series: 1978) • Logan's Run (1976)

Frisco

Region: Dallas / Fort Worth area

Lisa Bethea, Tourism Sales and Convention Services Manager
Frisco Convention & Visitors Bureau
972-292-5261
lbethea@visitfrisco.com
www.visitfrisco.com

Frisco Filmography: The Biggest Loser (TV Episode: 2011) • Prison Break (TV Series: 2009) • Barney & Friends (TV Series: 2009) • Walker, Texas Ranger (TV Series: 1991) • She Gets What She WantsBloodlinesDallas (TV Series: 1978)

Lavon

Region: Dallas / Fort Worth area

Charlie Aubrey Allen, Film Friendly Coordinator
Lavon Economic Development
972-375-7275
bosleydsa@yahoo.com
www.lavonedc.com

Lavon Filmography: Exsanguination (2011) • Bonnie and Clyde (1967)

Mansfield

Region: Dallas / Fort Worth area

Theresa Cohagen, Tourism Coordinator
City of Mansfield
817-804-5785
theresa.cohagen@mansfield-tx.gov
www.mansfieldtexas.gov

Mansfield Filmography: Texas Music Scene with Ray Benson (2014) • My Son (2013) • Unto TheeSemi-Tough (1977)

Mesquite

Region: Dallas / Fort Worth area

Judy Skowron, Executive Director
Mesquite Convention & Visitors Bureau
972-204-4928
judy@realtexasflavor.com
www.realtexasflavor.com

Mesquite Filmography: Storage Wars: Texas (TV Episode: 2012) • Married to Jonas (TV Episode: 2012) • Slap Her, She’s French! (2002) • Walker, Texas Ranger (TV Series: 1991) • Problem Child (1990) • Cotton Candy (TV Movie: 1978)

Midlothian

Region: Dallas / Fort Worth area

Chris Dick, City Manager
City of Midlothian
972-775-7195
chris.dick@midlothian.tx.us
www.midlothian.tx.us/

Midlothian Filmography: Bonnie and Clyde (1967)

Roanoke

Region: Dallas / Fort Worth area

Morgan Burns, Marketing & Media Relations Coordinator
City of Roanoke
817-491-2411
MBurns@roanoketexas.com
www.roanoketexas.com

Roanoke Filmography: Texas Flip N' Move (TV Series: 2016) • The Best Thing I Ever Ate (TV Episode: 2011) • Midnight Clear (2006)

Sanger

Region: Dallas / Fort Worth area

Jim Berman, Director of Parks and Recreation
City of Sanger
940-458-2059
jberman@sangertexas.org
www.sangertxedc.org

Sanger Filmography: Lentil Soup (2016) • Armageddon (1998) • In the Name of Love (TV Movie: 1995)

Sunnyvale

Region: Dallas / Fort Worth area

Traci Anderson, Economic Development Director
Town of Sunnyvale
972-203-4154
traci.anderson@townofsunnyvale.org
http://www.townofsunnyvale.org/

Sunnyvale Filmography: American Idol (TV Series, S15: 2016) • The Good Guys (TV Series: 2010) • My Plane DisasterWalker, Texas Ranger (TV Series)

Waxahachie

Region: Dallas / Fort Worth area

Amy Borders, Director of Communications and Marketing
City of Waxahachie
469-309-4000
aborders@waxahachie.com
www.waxahachiecvb.com

Waxahachie Filmography: A Ghost Story (2017) • Queen of the South (TV Series: 2016) • Hoovey (2015) • From Above (2013) • Storage Wars: Texas (TV Series, S3: 2013) • Prison Break (TV Series, S2: 2006) • Serving Sara (2002) • Universal Soldier: The Return (1999) • Pure Country (1992) • Walker, Texas Ranger (1991) • The Trip to Bountiful (1985) • Places in the Heart (1984) • Tender Mercies (1983) • Bonnie and Clyde (1967)

