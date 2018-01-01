The Film Friendly Texas (FFTX) program provides ongoing training and guidance to help statewide communities effectively accommodate on-location filming and market their communities as filming destinations.

Certified communities have attended a Film Friendly Texas training workshop, have submitted photo coverage of potential filming locations for inclusion in the Texas Film Commission location database and have passed filming guidelines approved by our office.

Arlington

Region: Dallas / Fort Worth area

Ryan Hunt, Communications Coordinator - Social Media & Broadcasting

City of Arlington

817-459-6414

ryan.hunt@arlingtontx.gov

www.arlington-tx.gov/filmfriendly

Arlington Filmography: The Amazing Race (TV Episode: 2015) • Man v. Food (TV Episode: 2012) • Entourage (TV Episode: 2010) • Prison Break (TV Episode: 2007) • Spy Kids 2: Island of Lost Dreams (2002) • The Rookie (2002) • Tin Cup (1996) • Bull Durham (1988) • Tender Mercies (1983) • Logan's Run (1976)



Cedar Hill

Region: Dallas / Fort Worth area

Allison J. H. Thompson, Director of Economic Development

Cedar Hill Economic Development Corporation

972-291-5132, ext. 2

allison.thompson@cedarhilltx.com

www.cedarhilledc.com

Cedar Hill Filmography: Storage Wars (TV Episode: 2012) • Fugitive Among Us (1992) • Hell House • Ollie Hopnoodle's haven of Bliss (1988)



Dallas

Region: Dallas / Fort Worth area

Janis Burklund, Director

Dallas Film Commission

877-817-FILM

janis.burklund@dallascityhall.com

www.dallasfilmcommission.com

Dallas area Filmography (partial): A Ghost Story (2017) • Bomb City (2017) • Queen of the South (TV Series: 2016) • Undercover Boss (TV Series: 2016) • Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team (TV Series: 2016) • Dallas (TV Series: 2014) • Donna Decorates Dallas (TV Series: 2014) • Chasing Shakespeare (2013) • Top Chef (TV Series, S9: 2012) • Storage Wars: Texas (TV Series: 2013) • The Good Guys (TV Pilot: 2010) • Chase (TV Series: 2010) • Lone Star (TV Series: 2010) • The Deep End (2010) • Mongolian Death Worm (2010) • Open Season 3 (2010) • Open Season 2 (2008) • Prison Break (TV Series: 2007) • Missionary Man (2007) • Barney & Friends (TV Series: 2010) • Walker, Texas Ranger (TV Series) • Dallas (TV Series: 1978)



Fort Worth

Region: Dallas / Fort Worth area

Jessica Christopherson, Director

Fort Worth Film Commission

817-698-7842

800-433-5747

jessicachristopherson@fortworth.com

www.fortworth.com/film

Fort Worth area Filmography (partial): A Ghost Story (2017) • My All-American (2015) • The Amazing Race (TV Episode: 2014) • Dallas (TV Series: 2012) • Lone Star (TV Series: 2010) • Glory Road (2006) • Pure Country (1992) • Walker, Texas Ranger (TV Series: 1991) • Problem Child (1990) • Dallas (TV Series: 1978) • Logan's Run (1976)



Additional local production incentive information.

Frisco

Region: Dallas / Fort Worth area

Lisa Bethea, Tourism Sales and Convention Services Manager

Frisco Convention & Visitors Bureau

972-292-5261

lbethea@visitfrisco.com

www.visitfrisco.com

Frisco Filmography: The Biggest Loser (TV Episode: 2011) • Prison Break (TV Series: 2009) • Barney & Friends (TV Series: 2009) • Walker, Texas Ranger (TV Series: 1991) • She Gets What She Wants • Bloodlines • Dallas (TV Series: 1978)



Lavon

Region: Dallas / Fort Worth area

Charlie Aubrey Allen, Film Friendly Coordinator

Lavon Economic Development

972-375-7275

bosleydsa@yahoo.com

www.lavonedc.com

Lavon Filmography: Exsanguination (2011) • Bonnie and Clyde (1967)



Mansfield

Region: Dallas / Fort Worth area

Theresa Cohagen, Tourism Coordinator

City of Mansfield

817-804-5785

theresa.cohagen@mansfield-tx.gov

www.mansfieldtexas.gov

Mansfield Filmography: Texas Music Scene with Ray Benson (2014) • My Son (2013) • Unto Thee • Semi-Tough (1977)



Mesquite

Region: Dallas / Fort Worth area

Judy Skowron, Executive Director

Mesquite Convention & Visitors Bureau

972-204-4928

judy@realtexasflavor.com

www.realtexasflavor.com

Mesquite Filmography: Storage Wars: Texas (TV Episode: 2012) • Married to Jonas (TV Episode: 2012) • Slap Her, She’s French! (2002) • Walker, Texas Ranger (TV Series: 1991) • Problem Child (1990) • Cotton Candy (TV Movie: 1978)



Midlothian

Region: Dallas / Fort Worth area

Chris Dick, City Manager

City of Midlothian

972-775-7195

chris.dick@midlothian.tx.us

www.midlothian.tx.us/

Midlothian Filmography: Bonnie and Clyde (1967)



Roanoke

Region: Dallas / Fort Worth area

Morgan Burns, Marketing & Media Relations Coordinator

City of Roanoke

817-491-2411

MBurns@roanoketexas.com

www.roanoketexas.com

Roanoke Filmography: Texas Flip N' Move (TV Series: 2016) • The Best Thing I Ever Ate (TV Episode: 2011) • Midnight Clear (2006)



Sanger

Region: Dallas / Fort Worth area

Jim Berman, Director of Parks and Recreation

City of Sanger

940-458-2059

jberman@sangertexas.org

www.sangertxedc.org

Sanger Filmography: Lentil Soup (2016) • Armageddon (1998) • In the Name of Love (TV Movie: 1995)



Sunnyvale

Region: Dallas / Fort Worth area

Traci Anderson, Economic Development Director

Town of Sunnyvale

972-203-4154

traci.anderson@townofsunnyvale.org

http://www.townofsunnyvale.org/

Sunnyvale Filmography: American Idol (TV Series, S15: 2016) • The Good Guys (TV Series: 2010) • My Plane Disaster • Walker, Texas Ranger (TV Series)



Waxahachie

Region: Dallas / Fort Worth area

Amy Borders, Director of Communications and Marketing

City of Waxahachie

469-309-4000

aborders@waxahachie.com

www.waxahachiecvb.com

Waxahachie Filmography: A Ghost Story (2017) • Queen of the South (TV Series: 2016) • Hoovey (2015) • From Above (2013) • Storage Wars: Texas (TV Series, S3: 2013) • Prison Break (TV Series, S2: 2006) • Serving Sara (2002) • Universal Soldier: The Return (1999) • Pure Country (1992) • Walker, Texas Ranger (1991) • The Trip to Bountiful (1985) • Places in the Heart (1984) • Tender Mercies (1983) • Bonnie and Clyde (1967)



