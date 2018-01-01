Dallas / Fort Worth Area
The Film Friendly Texas (FFTX) program provides ongoing training and guidance to help statewide communities effectively accommodate on-location filming and market their communities as filming destinations.
Certified communities have attended a Film Friendly Texas training workshop, have submitted photo coverage of potential filming locations for inclusion in the Texas Film Commission location database and have passed filming guidelines approved by our office.
Arlington
Region: Dallas / Fort Worth area
Ryan Hunt, Communications Coordinator - Social Media & Broadcasting
City of Arlington
817-459-6414
ryan.hunt@arlingtontx.gov
www.arlington-tx.gov/filmfriendly
Arlington Filmography: The Amazing Race (TV Episode: 2015) • Man v. Food (TV Episode: 2012) • Entourage (TV Episode: 2010) • Prison Break (TV Episode: 2007) • Spy Kids 2: Island of Lost Dreams (2002) • The Rookie (2002) • Tin Cup (1996) • Bull Durham (1988) • Tender Mercies (1983) • Logan's Run (1976)
Locations photo coverage available at LocationsHub.
Contact our office for additional photo coverage.
Cedar Hill
Region: Dallas / Fort Worth area
Allison J. H. Thompson, Director of Economic Development
Cedar Hill Economic Development Corporation
972-291-5132, ext. 2
allison.thompson@cedarhilltx.com
www.cedarhilledc.com
Cedar Hill Filmography: Storage Wars (TV Episode: 2012) • Fugitive Among Us (1992) • Hell House • Ollie Hopnoodle's haven of Bliss (1988)
Locations photo coverage available at LocationsHub.
Contact our office for additional photo coverage.
Dallas
Region: Dallas / Fort Worth area
Janis Burklund, Director
Dallas Film Commission
877-817-FILM
janis.burklund@dallascityhall.com
www.dallasfilmcommission.com
Dallas area Filmography (partial): A Ghost Story (2017) • Bomb City (2017) • Queen of the South (TV Series: 2016) • Undercover Boss (TV Series: 2016) • Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team (TV Series: 2016) • Dallas (TV Series: 2014) • Donna Decorates Dallas (TV Series: 2014) • Chasing Shakespeare (2013) • Top Chef (TV Series, S9: 2012) • Storage Wars: Texas (TV Series: 2013) • The Good Guys (TV Pilot: 2010) • Chase (TV Series: 2010) • Lone Star (TV Series: 2010) • The Deep End (2010) • Mongolian Death Worm (2010) • Open Season 3 (2010) • Open Season 2 (2008) • Prison Break (TV Series: 2007) • Missionary Man (2007) • Barney & Friends (TV Series: 2010) • Walker, Texas Ranger (TV Series) • Dallas (TV Series: 1978)
Locations photo coverage available at LocationsHub.
Contact our office for additional photo coverage.
Additional local production incentive information.
Fort Worth
Region: Dallas / Fort Worth area
Jessica Christopherson, Director
Fort Worth Film Commission
817-698-7842
800-433-5747
jessicachristopherson@fortworth.com
www.fortworth.com/film
Fort Worth area Filmography (partial): A Ghost Story (2017) • My All-American (2015) • The Amazing Race (TV Episode: 2014) • Dallas (TV Series: 2012) • Lone Star (TV Series: 2010) • Glory Road (2006) • Pure Country (1992) • Walker, Texas Ranger (TV Series: 1991) • Problem Child (1990) • Dallas (TV Series: 1978) • Logan's Run (1976)
Locations photo coverage available at LocationsHub.
Contact our office for additional photo coverage.
Additional local production incentive information.
Frisco
Region: Dallas / Fort Worth area
Lisa Bethea, Tourism Sales and Convention Services Manager
Frisco Convention & Visitors Bureau
972-292-5261
lbethea@visitfrisco.com
www.visitfrisco.com
Frisco Filmography: The Biggest Loser (TV Episode: 2011) • Prison Break (TV Series: 2009) • Barney & Friends (TV Series: 2009) • Walker, Texas Ranger (TV Series: 1991) • She Gets What She Wants • Bloodlines • Dallas (TV Series: 1978)
Locations photo coverage available at LocationsHub.
Contact our office for additional photo coverage.
Lavon
Region: Dallas / Fort Worth area
Charlie Aubrey Allen, Film Friendly Coordinator
Lavon Economic Development
972-375-7275
bosleydsa@yahoo.com
www.lavonedc.com
Lavon Filmography: Exsanguination (2011) • Bonnie and Clyde (1967)
Locations photo coverage available at LocationsHub.
Contact our office for additional photo coverage.
Mansfield
Region: Dallas / Fort Worth area
Theresa Cohagen, Tourism Coordinator
City of Mansfield
817-804-5785
theresa.cohagen@mansfield-tx.gov
www.mansfieldtexas.gov
Mansfield Filmography: Texas Music Scene with Ray Benson (2014) • My Son (2013) • Unto Thee • Semi-Tough (1977)
Locations photo coverage available at LocationsHub.
Contact our office for additional photo coverage.
Mesquite
Region: Dallas / Fort Worth area
Judy Skowron, Executive Director
Mesquite Convention & Visitors Bureau
972-204-4928
judy@realtexasflavor.com
www.realtexasflavor.com
Mesquite Filmography: Storage Wars: Texas (TV Episode: 2012) • Married to Jonas (TV Episode: 2012) • Slap Her, She’s French! (2002) • Walker, Texas Ranger (TV Series: 1991) • Problem Child (1990) • Cotton Candy (TV Movie: 1978)
Locations photo coverage available at LocationsHub.
Contact our office for additional photo coverage.
Midlothian
Region: Dallas / Fort Worth area
Chris Dick, City Manager
City of Midlothian
972-775-7195
chris.dick@midlothian.tx.us
www.midlothian.tx.us/
Midlothian Filmography: Bonnie and Clyde (1967)
Locations photo coverage available at LocationsHub.
Contact our office for additional photo coverage.
Roanoke
Region: Dallas / Fort Worth area
Morgan Burns, Marketing & Media Relations Coordinator
City of Roanoke
817-491-2411
MBurns@roanoketexas.com
www.roanoketexas.com
Roanoke Filmography: Texas Flip N' Move (TV Series: 2016) • The Best Thing I Ever Ate (TV Episode: 2011) • Midnight Clear (2006)
Locations photo coverage available at LocationsHub.
Contact our office for additional photo coverage.
Sanger
Region: Dallas / Fort Worth area
Jim Berman, Director of Parks and Recreation
City of Sanger
940-458-2059
jberman@sangertexas.org
www.sangertxedc.org
Sanger Filmography: Lentil Soup (2016) • Armageddon (1998) • In the Name of Love (TV Movie: 1995)
Locations photo coverage available at LocationsHub.
Contact our office for additional photo coverage.
Sunnyvale
Region: Dallas / Fort Worth area
Traci Anderson, Economic Development Director
Town of Sunnyvale
972-203-4154
traci.anderson@townofsunnyvale.org
http://www.townofsunnyvale.org/
Sunnyvale Filmography: American Idol (TV Series, S15: 2016) • The Good Guys (TV Series: 2010) • My Plane Disaster • Walker, Texas Ranger (TV Series)
Locations photo coverage available at LocationsHub.
Contact our office for additional photo coverage.
Waxahachie
Region: Dallas / Fort Worth area
Amy Borders, Director of Communications and Marketing
City of Waxahachie
469-309-4000
aborders@waxahachie.com
www.waxahachiecvb.com
Waxahachie Filmography: A Ghost Story (2017) • Queen of the South (TV Series: 2016) • Hoovey (2015) • From Above (2013) • Storage Wars: Texas (TV Series, S3: 2013) • Prison Break (TV Series, S2: 2006) • Serving Sara (2002) • Universal Soldier: The Return (1999) • Pure Country (1992) • Walker, Texas Ranger (1991) • The Trip to Bountiful (1985) • Places in the Heart (1984) • Tender Mercies (1983) • Bonnie and Clyde (1967)
Locations photo coverage available at LocationsHub.
Contact our office for additional photo coverage.