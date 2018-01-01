Texas Film Commission
North Central Area

The Film Friendly Texas (FFTX) program provides ongoing training and guidance to help statewide communities effectively accommodate on-location filming and market their communities as filming destinations.

Certified communities have attended a Film Friendly Texas training workshop, have submitted photo coverage of potential filming locations for inclusion in the Texas Film Commission location database and have passed filming guidelines approved by our office.

Albany

Region: North Central area

Diana Nail, President
Albany Chamber of Commerce
325-762-2525
diananail45@gmail.com
www.albanytexas.com

Corsicana

Region: North Central area

Sara Beth Wilson, Main Street & Tourism Director
City of Corsicana
903-654-4851
swilson@ci.corsicana.tx.us
www.cityofcorsicana.com

Corsicana Filmography: Love Land (2014) • Believe You Me (2011) • The Best Thing I Ever Ate (TV Episode: 2011) • Texas: The Big Picture (2003)

Dublin

Region: North Central area

Luanne Schexnider
Dublin Chamber of Commerce
254-445-3422
dublintxchamber@embarqmail.com
www.dublintxchamber.com/

Julia Broussard
Dublin Chamber of Commerce
254-445-3422
dublintxchamber@embarqmail.com
www.dublintxchamber.com/

Eastland

Region: North Central area

Ron Duncan, City Manager
254-629-8321
citymgr@txol.net
www.cityofeastland.com

Graham

Region: North Central area

Jenea Knight
Convention and Visitors Bureau Manager, Graham CVB
940-549-0401
jenea@grahamtexas.org
www.visitgrahamtexas.com

Anne Street Skipper
940-549-3292
askip13@gmail.com

Graham Filmography: Road Rivals (TV Episode: 2015)

Harker Heights

Region: North Central area

Gina Pence, President and CEO
Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce
254-699-4999
gina@hhchamber.com
www.hhchamber.com

Henrietta

Region: North Central area

Rick Langford, Economic Development Director
City of Henrietta / Henrietta Growth Corporation
940-781-7618
rlangford@cohtx.com
www.cityofhenrietta.com

Hico

Region: North Central area

Linda Sterne, Board Member
Hico Chamber of Commerce
469-231-7551
LHSterne@gmail.com
www.hicotxchamber.com

Hillsboro

Region: North Central area

Chris Moore
Main Street Manager, City of Hillsboro
254-582-5499
CMoore@hillsborotx.org
www.hillsboromainstreet.org

Hillsboro Filmography: The Day Tripper (TV Series: 2016) • Fixer Upper (TV Series: 2015) • Museums of the Heartland (TV Movie: 2011) • Bottle Rocket (1996)

Nocona

Region: North Central area

James Yohe
Nocona Economic Development Corporation
940-825-3150
noconaedc@nocona.org
www.nocona.org

Roscoe

Region: North Central area

Cody Thompson, City Manager
City of Roscoe
325-766-3871
codymt81@hotmail.com
www.roscoetx.com

Seymour

Region: North Central area

Lauren Bush, Seinor Economic Development Director
City of Seymour
940-889-3148
lbush@cityofseymour.org
www.cityofseymour.org

Vernon

Region: North Central area

Carrie Hawkins, Executive Director
Vernon Chamber of Commerce
940-552-2564
vernonchamber@sbcglobal.net
www.vernontexas.net

Waco

Region: North Central area

Carla Pendergraft, Director of Marketing
Waco Convention & Visitors Bureau
254-750-5806 (O)
254-855-7354 (C)
CarlaP@wacotx.gov
www.wacoheartoftexas.com
www.wacocc.com

Waco Filmography: Friday's Child (2017) • Fixer Upper (TV Series: 2017) • The National Parks of Texas: In Contact with Beauty (Documentary: 2016) • The Tenor (2015) • Bottled Up: The Battle Over Dublin Dr. Pepper (Documentary: 2014) • Seasons of Gray (2013) • The Tree of Life (2011) • Sironia (2011) • Troubador, TX (TV Episode: 2011) • Cowboy and Lucky (TV Series: 2010) • Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations (TV Episode: 2008) • Risen (2008) • Broken Sky (2007) • Surviving Nugent 2 (TV Series: 2004) • Surviving Nugent (TV Series: 2003) • Where the Heart Is (2000) • Action U.S.A. (1998)

Wichita Falls

Region: North Central area

Lindsay Barker, Director
Wichita Falls Convention & Visitors Bureau
940-716-5500
lindsay.barker@wichitafallstx.gov
www.wichitafalls.org

Wichita Falls Filmography: Painted Hero (1997) • Texasville (1990) • Jets: Journey of a Dream

Whitewright

Region: North Central area

Beth Woodson, City Secretary
City of Whitewright
903-364-2219
city@whitewright.com
www.whitewright.com

Cathy Pierce, Secretary
Whitewright Area Chamber Commerce
903-364-2000
chamber@whitewright.org
www.whitewright.org

Whitewright Filmography: The Liberators (2016) • Red Wing (2013) • Soul Flyers (2008)

