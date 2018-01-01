The Film Friendly Texas (FFTX) program provides ongoing training and guidance to help statewide communities effectively accommodate on-location filming and market their communities as filming destinations.

Certified communities have attended a Film Friendly Texas training workshop, have submitted photo coverage of potential filming locations for inclusion in the Texas Film Commission location database and have passed filming guidelines approved by our office.

Albany

Region: North Central area

Diana Nail, President

Albany Chamber of Commerce

325-762-2525

diananail45@gmail.com

www.albanytexas.com



Corsicana

Region: North Central area

Sara Beth Wilson, Main Street & Tourism Director

City of Corsicana

903-654-4851

swilson@ci.corsicana.tx.us

www.cityofcorsicana.com

Corsicana Filmography: Love Land (2014) • Believe You Me (2011) • The Best Thing I Ever Ate (TV Episode: 2011) • Texas: The Big Picture (2003)



Dublin

Region: North Central area

Luanne Schexnider

Dublin Chamber of Commerce

254-445-3422

dublintxchamber@embarqmail.com

www.dublintxchamber.com/

Julia Broussard

Dublin Chamber of Commerce

254-445-3422

dublintxchamber@embarqmail.com

www.dublintxchamber.com/



Eastland

Region: North Central area

Ron Duncan, City Manager

254-629-8321

citymgr@txol.net

www.cityofeastland.com



Graham

Region: North Central area

Jenea Knight

Convention and Visitors Bureau Manager, Graham CVB

940-549-0401

jenea@grahamtexas.org

www.visitgrahamtexas.com

Anne Street Skipper

940-549-3292

askip13@gmail.com



Graham Filmography: Road Rivals (TV Episode: 2015)

Harker Heights

Region: North Central area

Gina Pence, President and CEO

Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce

254-699-4999

gina@hhchamber.com

www.hhchamber.com



Henrietta

Region: North Central area

Rick Langford, Economic Development Director

City of Henrietta / Henrietta Growth Corporation

940-781-7618

rlangford@cohtx.com

www.cityofhenrietta.com



Hico

Region: North Central area

Linda Sterne, Board Member

Hico Chamber of Commerce

469-231-7551

LHSterne@gmail.com

www.hicotxchamber.com



Hillsboro

Region: North Central area

Chris Moore

Main Street Manager, City of Hillsboro

254-582-5499

CMoore@hillsborotx.org

www.hillsboromainstreet.org



Hillsboro Filmography: The Day Tripper (TV Series: 2016) • Fixer Upper (TV Series: 2015) • Museums of the Heartland (TV Movie: 2011) • Bottle Rocket (1996)

Nocona

Region: North Central area

James Yohe

Nocona Economic Development Corporation

940-825-3150

noconaedc@nocona.org

www.nocona.org



Roscoe

Region: North Central area

Cody Thompson, City Manager

City of Roscoe

325-766-3871

codymt81@hotmail.com

www.roscoetx.com



Seymour

Region: North Central area

Lauren Bush, Seinor Economic Development Director

City of Seymour

940-889-3148

lbush@cityofseymour.org

www.cityofseymour.org



Vernon

Region: North Central area

Carrie Hawkins, Executive Director

Vernon Chamber of Commerce

940-552-2564

vernonchamber@sbcglobal.net

www.vernontexas.net

Waco

Region: North Central area

Carla Pendergraft, Director of Marketing

Waco Convention & Visitors Bureau

254-750-5806 (O)

254-855-7354 (C)

CarlaP@wacotx.gov

www.wacoheartoftexas.com

www.wacocc.com

Waco Filmography: Friday's Child (2017) • Fixer Upper (TV Series: 2017) • The National Parks of Texas: In Contact with Beauty (Documentary: 2016) • The Tenor (2015) • Bottled Up: The Battle Over Dublin Dr. Pepper (Documentary: 2014) • Seasons of Gray (2013) • The Tree of Life (2011) • Sironia (2011) • Troubador, TX (TV Episode: 2011) • Cowboy and Lucky (TV Series: 2010) • Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations (TV Episode: 2008) • Risen (2008) • Broken Sky (2007) • Surviving Nugent 2 (TV Series: 2004) • Surviving Nugent (TV Series: 2003) • Where the Heart Is (2000) • Action U.S.A. (1998)



Wichita Falls

Region: North Central area

Lindsay Barker, Director

Wichita Falls Convention & Visitors Bureau

940-716-5500

lindsay.barker@wichitafallstx.gov

www.wichitafalls.org

Wichita Falls Filmography: Painted Hero (1997) • Texasville (1990) • Jets: Journey of a Dream



Whitewright

Region: North Central area

Beth Woodson, City Secretary

City of Whitewright

903-364-2219

city@whitewright.com

www.whitewright.com

Cathy Pierce, Secretary

Whitewright Area Chamber Commerce

903-364-2000

chamber@whitewright.org

www.whitewright.org

Whitewright Filmography: The Liberators (2016) • Red Wing (2013) • Soul Flyers (2008)



