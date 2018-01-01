North Central Area
The Film Friendly Texas (FFTX) program provides ongoing training and guidance to help statewide communities effectively accommodate on-location filming and market their communities as filming destinations.
Certified communities have attended a Film Friendly Texas training workshop, have submitted photo coverage of potential filming locations for inclusion in the Texas Film Commission location database and have passed filming guidelines approved by our office.
Return to the Film Friendly Texas Certified Communities Map
Interactive Map
Detailed Contact Info for Certified Film Friendly Communities Below
Mobile compatible with Google Maps app. [iOS] [Android]
View map in fullscreen / mobile
Albany
Region: North Central area
Diana Nail, President
Albany Chamber of Commerce
325-762-2525
diananail45@gmail.com
www.albanytexas.com
Locations photo coverage available at LocationsHub.
Contact our office for additional photo coverage.
Corsicana
Region: North Central area
Sara Beth Wilson, Main Street & Tourism Director
City of Corsicana
903-654-4851
swilson@ci.corsicana.tx.us
www.cityofcorsicana.com
Corsicana Filmography: Love Land (2014) • Believe You Me (2011) • The Best Thing I Ever Ate (TV Episode: 2011) • Texas: The Big Picture (2003)
Locations photo coverage available at LocationsHub.
Contact our office for additional photo coverage.
Dublin
Region: North Central area
Luanne Schexnider
Dublin Chamber of Commerce
254-445-3422
dublintxchamber@embarqmail.com
www.dublintxchamber.com/
Julia Broussard
Dublin Chamber of Commerce
254-445-3422
dublintxchamber@embarqmail.com
www.dublintxchamber.com/
Locations photo coverage available at LocationsHub.
Contact our office for additional photo coverage.
Eastland
Region: North Central area
Ron Duncan, City Manager
254-629-8321
citymgr@txol.net
www.cityofeastland.com
Locations photo coverage available at LocationsHub.
Contact our office for additional photo coverage.
Graham
Region: North Central area
Jenea Knight
Convention and Visitors Bureau Manager, Graham CVB
940-549-0401
jenea@grahamtexas.org
www.visitgrahamtexas.com
Anne Street Skipper
940-549-3292
askip13@gmail.com
Locations photo coverage available at LocationsHub.
Contact our office for additional photo coverage.
Graham Filmography: Road Rivals (TV Episode: 2015)
Harker Heights
Region: North Central area
Gina Pence, President and CEO
Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce
254-699-4999
gina@hhchamber.com
www.hhchamber.com
Locations photo coverage available at LocationsHub.
Contact our office for additional photo coverage.
Henrietta
Region: North Central area
Rick Langford, Economic Development Director
City of Henrietta / Henrietta Growth Corporation
940-781-7618
rlangford@cohtx.com
www.cityofhenrietta.com
Locations photo coverage available at LocationsHub.
Contact our office for additional photo coverage.
Hico
Region: North Central area
Linda Sterne, Board Member
Hico Chamber of Commerce
469-231-7551
LHSterne@gmail.com
www.hicotxchamber.com
Locations photo coverage available at LocationsHub.
Contact our office for additional photo coverage.
Hillsboro
Region: North Central area
Chris Moore
Main Street Manager, City of Hillsboro
254-582-5499
CMoore@hillsborotx.org
www.hillsboromainstreet.org
Locations photo coverage available at LocationsHub.
Contact our office for additional photo coverage.
Hillsboro Filmography: The Day Tripper (TV Series: 2016) • Fixer Upper (TV Series: 2015) • Museums of the Heartland (TV Movie: 2011) • Bottle Rocket (1996)
Nocona
Region: North Central area
James Yohe
Nocona Economic Development Corporation
940-825-3150
noconaedc@nocona.org
www.nocona.org
Locations photo coverage available at LocationsHub.
Contact our office for additional photo coverage.
Roscoe
Region: North Central area
Cody Thompson, City Manager
City of Roscoe
325-766-3871
codymt81@hotmail.com
www.roscoetx.com
Locations photo coverage available at LocationsHub.
Contact our office for additional photo coverage.
Seymour
Region: North Central area
Lauren Bush, Seinor Economic Development Director
City of Seymour
940-889-3148
lbush@cityofseymour.org
www.cityofseymour.org
Locations photo coverage available at LocationsHub.
Contact our office for additional photo coverage.
Vernon
Region: North Central area
Carrie Hawkins, Executive Director
Vernon Chamber of Commerce
940-552-2564
vernonchamber@sbcglobal.net
www.vernontexas.net
Waco
Region: North Central area
Carla Pendergraft, Director of Marketing
Waco Convention & Visitors Bureau
254-750-5806 (O)
254-855-7354 (C)
CarlaP@wacotx.gov
www.wacoheartoftexas.com
www.wacocc.com
Waco Filmography: Friday's Child (2017) • Fixer Upper (TV Series: 2017) • The National Parks of Texas: In Contact with Beauty (Documentary: 2016) • The Tenor (2015) • Bottled Up: The Battle Over Dublin Dr. Pepper (Documentary: 2014) • Seasons of Gray (2013) • The Tree of Life (2011) • Sironia (2011) • Troubador, TX (TV Episode: 2011) • Cowboy and Lucky (TV Series: 2010) • Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations (TV Episode: 2008) • Risen (2008) • Broken Sky (2007) • Surviving Nugent 2 (TV Series: 2004) • Surviving Nugent (TV Series: 2003) • Where the Heart Is (2000) • Action U.S.A. (1998)
Locations photo coverage available at LocationsHub.
Contact our office for additional photo coverage.
Wichita Falls
Region: North Central area
Lindsay Barker, Director
Wichita Falls Convention & Visitors Bureau
940-716-5500
lindsay.barker@wichitafallstx.gov
www.wichitafalls.org
Wichita Falls Filmography: Painted Hero (1997) • Texasville (1990) • Jets: Journey of a Dream
Locations photo coverage available at LocationsHub.
Contact our office for additional photo coverage.
Whitewright
Region: North Central area
Beth Woodson, City Secretary
City of Whitewright
903-364-2219
city@whitewright.com
www.whitewright.com
Cathy Pierce, Secretary
Whitewright Area Chamber Commerce
903-364-2000
chamber@whitewright.org
www.whitewright.org
Whitewright Filmography: The Liberators (2016) • Red Wing (2013) • Soul Flyers (2008)
Locations photo coverage available at LocationsHub.
Contact our office for additional photo coverage.