The Film Friendly Texas (FFTX) program provides ongoing training and guidance to help statewide communities effectively accommodate on-location filming and market their communities as filming destinations.

Certified communities have attended a Film Friendly Texas training workshop, have submitted photo coverage of potential filming locations for inclusion in the Texas Film Commission location database and have passed filming guidelines approved by our office.

Return to the Film Friendly Texas Certified Communities Map

Interactive Map

Detailed Contact Info for Certified Film Friendly Communities Below

Mobile compatible with Google Maps app. [iOS] [Android]

View map in fullscreen / mobile

Alpine

Region: Trans-Pecos area

Robert Alvarez, Executive Director

Brewster County Tourism Council

info@visitbigbend.com

www.visitbigbend.com

Alpine Area Filmography (partial): Day 5 (TV Series, Season 2: 2017) • Grand Champion (2002) • Dead Man's Walk (TV Mini-Series: 1996) • The Good Old Boys (1995) • Sylvester (1985)



Locations photo coverage available at LocationsHub.

Contact our office for additional photo coverage.

Fort Davis

Region: Trans-Pecos area

Randall Kinzie, Interim Executive Director

Fort Davis Chamber of Commerce

432-426-3015

915-246-7373

director@fortdavis.com

www.fortdavis.com

Fort Davis Area Filmography (partial): Grand Champion (2002) • Dancer Texas Pop 81 (1998) • The Good Old Boys (1995) • Fandango (1985) • Soul Soldier (1970) • The Sundowners (1960) • Giant (1956)



Locations photo coverage available at LocationsHub.

Contact our office for additional photo coverage.

Lajitas

Region: Trans-Pecos area

Robert Alvarez, Executive Director

Brewster County Tourism Council

info@visitbigbend.com

www.visitbigbend.com

Lajitas Area Filmography (partial): The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada (2005) • Dead Man's Walk (TV Mini-Series: 1996)



Locations photo coverage available at LocationsHub.

Contact our office for additional photo coverage.

Marathon

Region: Trans-Pecos area

Robert Alvarez, Executive Director

Brewster County Tourism Council

info@visitbigbend.com

www.visitbigbend.com



Locations photo coverage available at LocationsHub.

Contact our office for additional photo coverage.

Marfa

Region: Trans-Pecos area

Minerva Lopez, Tourism Director

City of Marfa

432-729-4772

minlopez49@sbcglobal.net

www.visitmarfa.com

Marfa Area Filmography (partial): Far Marfa (2013) • Big Easy Express (2012) • There Will Be Blood (2007) • No Country for Old Men (2007) • America Brown (2004) • Cowboy U (TV Series, Season 4: 2003) • Grand Champion (2002) • The Stars Fell on Henrietta (1995) • Flesh and Bone (1993) • Sylvester (1985) • Einstein's Universe (1979) • Giant (1956) • High Lonesome (1950)



Locations photo coverage available at LocationsHub.

Contact our office for additional photo coverage.

Pecos

Region: Trans-Pecos area

Debra Thomas, Main Street Manager

Town of Pecos City

432-445-2421

dthomas@cityofpecos.com

www.townofpecoscitytx.com

Pecos Area Filmography (partial): Flesh and Bone (1993) • Fandango (1985)



Locations photo coverage available at LocationsHub.

Contact our office for additional photo coverage.

Presidio

Region: Trans-Pecos area

Brad Newton, Executive Director

Presidio Municipal Development District

bnewton@presidiotx.us

www.presidiotx.us

Presidio Area Filmography (partial): The Ballad of Esequiel Hernandez (2007) • The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada (2005) • Rio Diablo (1993) • Gunsmoke: The Last Apache (1990)



Locations photo coverage available at LocationsHub.

Contact our office for additional photo coverage.

Study Butte

Region: Trans-Pecos area

Robert Alvarez, Executive Director

Brewster County Tourism Council

info@visitbigbend.com

www.visitbigbend.com



Locations photo coverage available at LocationsHub.

Contact our office for additional photo coverage.

Terlingua

Region: Trans-Pecos area

Robert Alvarez, Executive Director

Brewster County Tourism Council

info@visitbigbend.com

www.visitbigbend.com

Terlingua Area Filmography (partial): Barbarosa (1982)



Locations photo coverage available at LocationsHub.

Contact our office for additional photo coverage.

Valentine

Region: Trans-Pecos area

Randall Kinzie, Interim Executive Director

Fort Davis Chamber of Commerce

432-426-3015

915-246-7373

director@fortdavis.com

www.fortdavis.com

Valentine Area Filmography (partial): Giant (1956)



Locations photo coverage available at LocationsHub.

Contact our office for additional photo coverage.

Film Friendly Neighbors

Return to the Film Friendly Texas Certified Communities Map