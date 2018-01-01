The Film Friendly Texas (FFTX) program provides ongoing training and guidance to help statewide communities effectively accommodate on-location filming and market their communities as filming destinations.

Certified communities have attended a Film Friendly Texas training workshop, have submitted photo coverage of potential filming locations for inclusion in the Texas Film Commission location database and have passed filming guidelines approved by our office.

Return to the Film Friendly Texas Certified Communities Map

Interactive Map

Detailed Contact Info for Certified Film Friendly Communities Below

Mobile compatible with Google Maps app. [iOS] [Android]

View map in fullscreen / mobile

Houston

Region: Houston area

Rick Ferguson, Director

Houston Film Commission

(800) 446-8786

fferguson@houstonfilmcommission.com

www.houstonfilmcommission.com

Houston area Filmography (partial): The Little Couple (TV Series: 2016) • The Preacher's Daughter (2013) • Art Car: The Movie (2012) • Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011) • The Tree of Life (2011) • Puncture (2011) • Apart (2010) • Judge Alex (TV Series: 2006) • Oil Riggers (2006) • Oil Storm (TV Movie: 2005) • Super Size Me (2004) • Houston Medical (TV Series: 2002) • Pearl Harbor (2001) • Arlington Road (1999) • Rushmore (1998) • Lolita (1997) • Tin Cup (1996) • The Evening Star (1996) • Powder (1995) • Robocop 2 (1990) • Terms of Endearment (1983) • Urban Cowboy (1980) • Brewster McCloud (1970)



Locations photo coverage available at LocationsHub.

Contact our office for additional photo coverage.

Additional local production incentive information.

Nassau Bay

Region: Houston area

Kristi Sykora

Special Events and Communications Director, City of Nassau Bay

(281) 336-6283

kristi.sykora@nassaubay.com

www.nassaubay.com

Nassau Bay area Filmography (partial): Space Cowboys (2000) • Armageddon (1998) • Apollo 13 (1995)



Locations photo coverage available at LocationsHub.

Contact our office for additional photo coverage.

Seabrook

Region: Houston area

LeaAnn Dearman, Director of Communications

City of Seabrook

(281) 291-5777

ldearman@seabrooktx.gov

www.seabrooktx.gov

Seabrook area Filmography (partial): Restaurant: Impossible (TV Series, S3: 2012) • Dancing in Twilight (2005)



Locations photo coverage available at LocationsHub.

Contact our office for additional photo coverage.

Film Friendly Neighbors

Coast Region East Central Region South East Region

Return to the Film Friendly Texas Certified Communities Map