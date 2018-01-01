Houston Area
The Film Friendly Texas (FFTX) program provides ongoing training and guidance to help statewide communities effectively accommodate on-location filming and market their communities as filming destinations.
Certified communities have attended a Film Friendly Texas training workshop, have submitted photo coverage of potential filming locations for inclusion in the Texas Film Commission location database and have passed filming guidelines approved by our office.
Houston
Region: Houston area
Rick Ferguson, Director
Houston Film Commission
(800) 446-8786
fferguson@houstonfilmcommission.com
www.houstonfilmcommission.com
Houston area Filmography (partial): The Little Couple (TV Series: 2016) • The Preacher's Daughter (2013) • Art Car: The Movie (2012) • Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011) • The Tree of Life (2011) • Puncture (2011) • Apart (2010) • Judge Alex (TV Series: 2006) • Oil Riggers (2006) • Oil Storm (TV Movie: 2005) • Super Size Me (2004) • Houston Medical (TV Series: 2002) • Pearl Harbor (2001) • Arlington Road (1999) • Rushmore (1998) • Lolita (1997) • Tin Cup (1996) • The Evening Star (1996) • Powder (1995) • Robocop 2 (1990) • Terms of Endearment (1983) • Urban Cowboy (1980) • Brewster McCloud (1970)
Nassau Bay
Region: Houston area
Kristi Sykora
Special Events and Communications Director, City of Nassau Bay
(281) 336-6283
kristi.sykora@nassaubay.com
www.nassaubay.com
Nassau Bay area Filmography (partial): Space Cowboys (2000) • Armageddon (1998) • Apollo 13 (1995)
Seabrook
Region: Houston area
LeaAnn Dearman, Director of Communications
City of Seabrook
(281) 291-5777
ldearman@seabrooktx.gov
www.seabrooktx.gov
Seabrook area Filmography (partial): Restaurant: Impossible (TV Series, S3: 2012) • Dancing in Twilight (2005)
