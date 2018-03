The Film Friendly Texas (FFTX) program provides ongoing training and guidance to help statewide communities effectively accommodate on-location filming and market their communities as filming destinations.

Certified communities have attended a Film Friendly Texas training workshop, have submitted photo coverage of potential filming locations for inclusion in the Texas Film Commission location database and have passed filming guidelines approved by our office.

Brownsville

Region: Valley area

Miriam Suarez, Main Street Manager & Film Commissioner

City of Brownsville / Brownsville Border Film Commission

956-548-6156

miriam.suarez@cob.us

Brownsville Filmography (partial): A Night in Old Mexico (2013) • How I Spent My Summer Vacation (2012) • Inside America (2010) • Pepe & Santo vs. America (2009) • Broken Promise (2008) • Fuerza (2006) • The Bermuda Triangle • Bienvenido Paisano (2006) • Puños Rosas (2004) • The President's Man (2000) • Sky Dance • Las Braceras (1981) • Back Roads (1981) • 357 Magnum (1979) • La Hija de Nadie (1979)



Locations photo coverage available at LocationsHub.

Contact our office for additional photo coverage.

McAllen

Region: Valley area

Nydia Tapia-Gonzales, Director

Rio Grande Valley Film Commission

956-202-1392

nydia@rgvtourism.com

www.rgvfilmcommission.com

McAllen Filmography (partial): Mason-Dixon (2016) • AT&T (Commercial, 2016) • Trigger Effect (TV Episode: 2016) • Pope Francis & his People (TV Segment: 2015) • H-E-B (Commercial, 2015) • Radio Play (Short: 2015)



Locations photo coverage available at LocationsHub.

Contact our office for additional photo coverage.

